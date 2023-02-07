ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Joe Rogan Sparks Backlash for Pushing Antisemitic ‘Money’ Trope

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fD0Ne_0kfZ6P4900
The Joe Rogan Experience

Conspiracy-peddling podcaster Joe Rogan, who signed a $200 million deal with Spotify in 2020, is once again in hot water—this time for pushing the well-known antisemitic trope that Jewish people are “into money” and greedy.

Rogan, who apologized last year for his repeated use of the N-word, has a lengthy history of making bigoted and antisemitic remarks on his mega-popular podcast, which currently boasts an average of 11 million listeners. Last year, the podcaster claimed that Kyrie Irving shouldn’t have been punished for his antisemitic posts while complaining that Kanye West was being “ censored” during his anti-Jewish meltdown.

He continued that ignominious tradition during a recent episode this past weekend.

Speaking with Breaking Points co-hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, the “Intellectual Dark Web” member appeared to come to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was recently removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee by Republicans over accusations that she is antisemitic.

Much of the criticism of Omar centers on her 2019 tweet condemning the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which implied American support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” a hip-hop reference to $100 bills. The Muslim congresswoman would later apologize for her comments, saying “antisemitism is real,” and she was “grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of antisemitic tropes.”

Rogan, however, said Omar had nothing to be sorry over. According to the longtime UFC commentator, there is nothing problematic about observing that Jewish people like money.

“She’s apologizing for talking about ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ which is just about money—she’s talking about money,” he stated. “That’s not an antisemitic statement, I don’t think that is. Benjamins are money.”

Rogan continued: “The idea that Jewish people aren’t into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. That’s fucking stupid.”

Noting that Omar recently reiterated her apology during an interview alongside Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is Jewish, Rogan doubled down.

“Whether you agree with her or not, she has a bold opinion, and that opinion is not her own. There’s many people that have that opinion, and they should be represented,” he declared. “My point is, she’s sitting right next to Adam Schiff, and no one says shit.”

Ball, a former Democratic candidate turned leftist commentator, added that Omar “could have phrased” her comments in a different way “so people would have less of a freakout.” Largely defending the congresswoman’s remarks, she then pivoted to talking about U.S. policy on Israel and how it is “just like every other fucking interest in D.C.”

“Disturbing that at a time of rising anti-Jewish violence, when growing numbers of Americans believe in antisemitic conspiracy theories, @joerogan would use his immense platform to spew antisemitic tropes about Jews and money,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Thursday.

“For centuries, people have used these longstanding tropes to spread vicious lies about the Jewish people. ‘Comedian’ or not, Rogan’s comments are no joke,” he added .

Conservative Jewish columnist Ian Haworth tweeted that the podcaster’s analogy “would make sense if Jews invented money and/or Italians had been massacred because of a conspiracy that they control the world through pizza.”

He also observed that there was a “stunning lack of outrage from conservative Jewish thought leaders who will not dare criticize Joe Rogan, but if an MSNBC host said Jews are ‘into money’ would never stop screaming about it.”

Former Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who is now CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said that Rogan was invoking “the same tropes that have been used to persecute Jews for centuries” and that “it’s dangerous to be so flippant in trafficking in antisemitic stereotypes.”

Comedian David Baddiel, author of Jews Don’t Count , lamented how Rogan was able to “breezily” peddle the trope on his show while “no one gives a fuck.” He also quipped that “Joe Rogan has a 200 Million dollar deal with Spotify. And yet apparently it’s Jews who are into money.”

Rep. Josh Gotterheimer (D-NJ), meanwhile, blasted Rogan’s “despicable language,” claiming that it could lead “to attacks and threats against Jewish people.” He also took issue with Ball, saying it was “infuriating” watching her “promote blatant, dangerous antisemitic tropes, including those masquerading as anti-Israel sentiments.”

Ball, when asked for comment about Gottheimer’s criticism of her, pointed The Daily Beast to a tweet she sent the congressman on Tuesday afternoon. “Is it anti-Semitic to point out you’re corrupt?” Ball wrote , alongside a screenshot of an article calling Gottheimer “the Billionaires’ Democratic Bag Man.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League , one of the “most prominent and persistent stereotypes about Jews is that they are greedy and avaricious, hoping to make themselves rich by any means.” The organization also notes that the “stereotype of Jewish greed took hold in the Middle Ages, when Jews were frequently associated with money.”

Representatives for Rogan and Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 2

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect

Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Fox & Friends’ Blames George Soros for Fox Weatherman’s Attack

Following an attack on Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz in the New York City subway, the network’s flagship morning show Fox & Friends has repeatedly blamed the beating on one man: Liberal financier and right-wing catch-all boogeyman George Soros.Over the weekend, Klotz was left with two black eyes, bruised ribs and cuts across his face following an altercation with a group of teens on the 1 train. According to the weatherman, he attempted to stop the young men from hassling an older gentleman, only for the teenagers to attack him instead.After the group of teens beat up Klotz and ran...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

NYT publishes damning profile of Kamala Harris saying even close allies have ‘lost hope’

A damning New York Times profile claims Democrats around Washington have “lost hope” in Kamala Harris, raising doubts that she’d be valuable on the 2024 ticket as either a presidential or vice-presidential candidate.“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” John Morgan, a prominent fund-raiser for Democrats, told the paper.Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton privately expressed the belief that Ms Harris couldn’t win a primary race in 2024, though Ms Clinton denied this, according to the profile.“Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Left-wing think tank responsible for thousands of fake Russia stories: new Twitter Files

A left-wing think tank erroneously claiming to track Russian online activity was responsible for thousands of bogus stories asserting the nation’s influence in US politics, according to the latest batch of Twitter Files. The Hamilton 68 “dashboard” was the brainchild of former FBI special agent and MSNBC contributor Clint Watts and operated under the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a think tank founded in 2017 — shortly after former President Trump took office.   The ASD Advisory Council included such figures as top Clinton ally John Podesta, Obama-era acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and former...
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan Prosecutor Drafted Charges Against Trump but Never Filed Them: Book

Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Trump Aide-Turned-Critic Warns That DeSantis Will ‘Implode’ Against Trump

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks.Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly after Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections, has quickly ramped up a campaign against DeSantis despite the governor having yet to officially jump into the race. For instance, Trump recently implied his one-time ally is a “groomer,” prompting DeSantis to fire back that he doesn’t spend his “time trying to smear other Republicans.”Farah Griffin, the former...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Shades Marjorie Taylor Greene for Bringing Giant White Balloon to SOTU

The feud between two of the most outsized personalities in the Republican House caucus showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared to mock her colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a stunt she has planned for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. After Greene proudly posted video clips of herself walking the halls of Congress carrying a large white balloon to make some sort of point about Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, Boebert was asked by a reporter if she was planning any type of “symbolic protest” for the primetime speech. Her response? “Well, I won’t be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking.”It’s just an innocent balloon… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Q6saJYqcp8— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy