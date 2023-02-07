ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agriculture Online

2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say

If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Agriculture Online

Lower income forecast for farmers in 2023

After record-high profits for American farmers in 2022, farm expenses are expected to increase and farm income to decrease mildly throughout this year. The Economic Research Service released its first "Farm Sector Income Forecast" report for the calendar year on Tuesday. Net farm income, the full quota of overall farm...
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Feb. 3, 2023: Rates Slip

A handful of important mortgage rates moved down this week. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages remained steady. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates...
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls

CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
The Associated Press

Good News: Inflation and Unemployment Lower; Customer Satisfaction Up

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- After deteriorating dramatically over the past five years, customer satisfaction in the United States is showing signs of recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. customer satisfaction increases by 0.3% to a score of 73.4 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI ® ) 100-point scale. In addition, inflation is down, and GDP is up — albeit modestly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005154/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA projects less soybean crush, bumping up ending stocks

USDA released today the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2022/2023 corn ending stocks at 1.267 billion bushels. This is above the trade’s estimate of 1.266 billion bushels and USDA's January estimate of 1.242 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....

