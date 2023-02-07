Read full article on original website
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
Agriculture Online
Lower income forecast for farmers in 2023
After record-high profits for American farmers in 2022, farm expenses are expected to increase and farm income to decrease mildly throughout this year. The Economic Research Service released its first "Farm Sector Income Forecast" report for the calendar year on Tuesday. Net farm income, the full quota of overall farm...
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
Inflation has been cooling in recent months, but studies have reported that it’s still a concern for many Americans. Meanwhile, some experts debate whether a recession will occur in 2023. Here’s how to pay down debt quickly in a volatile economy.
Good News Network
Half a Million Jobs Created in January Pushes U.S. Unemployment Rate to Lowest in 54 Years – 3.4%
Figures released this week showed the U.S. unemployment rate reaching its lowest point in 54 years—the fewest jobless Americans as a percentage of population since 1969. Sustained job growth over the past year pushed down the unemployment rate to 3.4%, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Not only that,...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Egg Prices Are Rising Fastest in These 5 States as Shortages Hit U.S.
Prices are expected to remain high as the costs of fuel, transportation, feed and packaging have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNET
Mortgage Rates on Feb. 3, 2023: Rates Slip
A handful of important mortgage rates moved down this week. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages remained steady. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates...
Natural gas prices hit lowest since April 2021 and have crashed 70% from highs as demand weakens
US natural gas prices slumped 8% Thursday to hit the lowest level in nearly two years. At $2.80 per million British thermal units, the latest price represents a plunge of more than 70% from highs reached in August. US exports to Europe have also been limited by a longer-than-expected shutdown...
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases
The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes. Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low. Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
Fed official says he looks at the price of Stouffer's frozen lasagna to gauge inflation
In an interview with CNN, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he looked at the price of lasagna to think about inflation, which he said is up $5.
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Gas prices dip as economy recovers: AAA
Oil prices fell this week, according to a report by the AAA, but auto insurance remains high. Here’s how to lower your overall auto payments.
Used-car prices unexpectedly spike again as inflation fears return
Used-vehicle prices rose in January at the fastest monthly pace since 2021, a sign that underlying inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong.
Good News: Inflation and Unemployment Lower; Customer Satisfaction Up
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- After deteriorating dramatically over the past five years, customer satisfaction in the United States is showing signs of recovery. In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. customer satisfaction increases by 0.3% to a score of 73.4 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI ® ) 100-point scale. In addition, inflation is down, and GDP is up — albeit modestly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005154/en/ ACSI 2000 - 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
USDA projects less soybean crush, bumping up ending stocks
USDA released today the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2022/2023 corn ending stocks at 1.267 billion bushels. This is above the trade’s estimate of 1.266 billion bushels and USDA's January estimate of 1.242 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
