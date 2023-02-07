Read full article on original website
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
agupdate.com
South American yields the next big market mover
Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather. The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.
beefmagazine.com
Cow numbers drop to 61-year low
USDA recently issued its annual Jan. 1 count of U.S. and state cattle inventories. Not surprisingly, national beef cow numbers declined for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the lowest level since 1962. The total inventory of cattle and calves fell to 89.3 million head, the lowest since 2015. These declines...
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Egg Prices Are Rising Fastest in These 5 States as Shortages Hit U.S.
Prices are expected to remain high as the costs of fuel, transportation, feed and packaging have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Will egg prices drop in California? Is there such thing as ‘eggflation?’ We asked the experts
More $7 a carton egg prices? It doesn’t look likely.
NASDAQ
3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023
Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Fed official says he looks at the price of Stouffer's frozen lasagna to gauge inflation
In an interview with CNN, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he looked at the price of lasagna to think about inflation, which he said is up $5.
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Tyson Foods takes profit hit as beef prices fall
Tyson Foods saw profits tumble in its fiscal first quarter after declining beef prices, waning demand for pork and higher costs took a toll on earnings.
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Agriculture Online
USDA projects less soybean crush, bumping up ending stocks
USDA released today the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2022/2023 corn ending stocks at 1.267 billion bushels. This is above the trade’s estimate of 1.266 billion bushels and USDA's January estimate of 1.242 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
agupdate.com
Report puts beef cow inventory at lowest level since 1962
Corn closed the week 6 and a half cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 4.4 million bushels of corn to Japan. U.S. corn exports for the week ending Jan. 26 were 20.8 million bushels, down from the previous week's 28.7 million bushels, roughly half of last year's same-week exports of 40.8 million bushels and were the second lowest of the last seven weeks. During the most-recent seven-week period, corn export inspections averaged 27.4 million bushels versus last year's 40.5 million during the same period, resulting in cumulative exports of 474 million bushels hitting a marketing year largest year-over-year deficit of 31.4% versus last year's 691 million bushels. In order to exports to reach the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export projection, which reflects an estimated 22% decline from last year, corn export inspections need to average roughly 43.3 million bushels per week during February through August versus last year's 47.5 million per week average during the period, leaving another reduction in the USDA's export estimate highly likely at some point.
