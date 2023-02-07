Corn closed the week 6 and a half cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 4.4 million bushels of corn to Japan. U.S. corn exports for the week ending Jan. 26 were 20.8 million bushels, down from the previous week's 28.7 million bushels, roughly half of last year's same-week exports of 40.8 million bushels and were the second lowest of the last seven weeks. During the most-recent seven-week period, corn export inspections averaged 27.4 million bushels versus last year's 40.5 million during the same period, resulting in cumulative exports of 474 million bushels hitting a marketing year largest year-over-year deficit of 31.4% versus last year's 691 million bushels. In order to exports to reach the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export projection, which reflects an estimated 22% decline from last year, corn export inspections need to average roughly 43.3 million bushels per week during February through August versus last year's 47.5 million per week average during the period, leaving another reduction in the USDA's export estimate highly likely at some point.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO