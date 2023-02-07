Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay’s Divorce Finalized

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s divorce was officially finalized on Jan. 26, according to court documents obtained by Billboard .

A judge in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia’s Family Division determined “a total divorce” should “be granted.” Renay will receive $12,000 a month in child support from Ne-Yo to support their three children: Isabella, Shaffer Chimere Jr. and Roman Alexander-Raj, according to a divorce settlement obtained by TMZ.

Renay officially filed for divorce in August, just days after she accused the “Because of You” singer of cheating. In the petition, she asked for a divorce on the grounds that her marriage to Ne-Yo was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” and that the singer had “committed the act of adultery.”

The petition, which was obtained by Billboard , also included a shocking allegation, with Renay noting, “There are no further children anticipated to be born or adopted as issue of this marriage, however, Respondent has recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

Days later, Ne-Yo vowed not to address the split publicly: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”