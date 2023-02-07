Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
Neighbors react to fatal Williamson crash into car, shed, home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stretch of Ridge Rd. just west of the Town of Williamson was rocked Saturday after a traffic stop turned deadly. State Police pulled over an individual for speeding, and were speaking with the driver when the car fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control, […]
informnny.com
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
Cops Arrest 3 After $24k Taken In ‘Grandson Needs Help’ Scam
New York State Police say an elderly Central New York couple fell victim to an enduring scam that puts emotion ahead of all else: a sudden call that a loved one needs your help immediately. Authorities say the con worked for a while, as the couple was swindled out of...
Two arrested with cocaine after fleeing from police
Two Cortland men were arrested in Marathon after fleeing from police.
whcuradio.com
Cortland men charged after traffic stop in Marathon
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
whcuradio.com
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
localsyr.com
Woman forcefully arrested by Syracuse Police Department in Armory Square threatens lawsuit against city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early morning hours of January 28, 2023, Uniyah Chatman, 25, was accused of stealing a tip container from Nick’s Tomato Pie, in Armory Square. Officers responded, Chatman denied the theft and police don’t let her leave the area. Portions of body...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
New drive-thru coffee shop proposed for parcel near busy intersection in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. – A vacant home and detached garage would be demolished to make way for a new drive-thru coffee shop proposed on the edge of the village of North Syracuse. That’s according to plans presented to the village’s planning board. The 2,400-square-foot coffee shop with...
localsyr.com
14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
Brooklyn man busted in Cortland with 2 ounces of cocaine
The driver, 40-year-old Akil Gettys of Brooklyn, was found to be operating the vehicle without a license while also possessing approximately 2 ounces of cocaine.
CNY teacher had students load car with stolen goods, officers find 9 assault weapons, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after it was found he had students load his car with stolen goods and also had nine illegal weapons in his home, police said. Police began investigating Jesse Weigand, 42, of Oswego, a technology and shop teacher,...
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 8