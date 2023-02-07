‘Abbott Elementary’ To Introduce Ayo Edebiri As Janine’s Sister

Fans will soon see actresses Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri on screen together, as ABC’s Abbott Elementary has cast The Bear star for a guest-starring role. Per Deadline , Edebiri will play Ayesha Teagues, sister to Janine (Brunson).

Throughout the award-winning comedy series , Janine has mentioned her sister (who we’ve never seen) and their strained relationship. Per EW , in the forthcoming episode, Janine will FaceTime her sister Ayesha to wish her a happy birthday.

In the exclusive clip obtained by the outlet, the episode is detailed as Janine continuing to instigate issues between them, only to come to the conclusion that Ayesha isn’t always the problem.

Ayo Edebiri, Steven Spielberg, David Zaslav, Quinta Brunson and Channing Dungey at the AFI Awards 2022 held at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Created and executive produced by Brunson , Abbott Elementary follows a group of overworked yet passionate teachers in the inner city of Philadelphia, working under a slightly tone-deaf principal. No matter the obstacles that their poverty-stricken public school faces, the teachers are always putting their students’ success ahead of theirs.

The series stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Brunson.

(L-R) Seth Rogen, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Patrick Schumacker accept the Best Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The mockumentary-style show has won three Emmy awards including Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series in 2022. The series also scored three Golden Globe awards in the categories of Best Television Series, Best Supporting Actor (James) , and Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical TV series (Brunson).

Edebiri’s character will be introduced on Wednesday (Feb. 8) during the “Valentine’s Day” episode.