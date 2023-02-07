ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Coroner announces candidacy for re-election

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck, an attorney with 22 years’ experience and registered nurse recipient of the international Florence Nightingale Medal, Tuesday formally announced her plans to run for re-election in 2023. “I took office in January 2020, and within six weeks the global pandemic struck,” Buck stated. “My...
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
Neshaminy responds to critical state audit on tax hikes, surpluses

While accepting the facts and demonstrating a willingness to implement the recommendations of an audit by the office of Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, officials from the Neshaminy School District recently issued a press release including a statement laying out its side of the story. The audit looked at 12...
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MBIT club presents philanthropic work to county leaders

The Middle Bucks Institute of Technology (MBIT) Philanthropy Today Club visited the Bucks County Commissioners’ office on Feb. 1. February is Career and Technical Education Month (CTE Month), and the students presented their philanthropic work with the District Attorney’s Office and Courthouse as well as multiple Bucks County nonprofits.
TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer

The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
Milford Councilman Russell Heller shot to death

The apparent victim of a murder-suicide, Milford Councilman Russell Heller, 51, was gunned down Wednesday morning in the parking lot outside of the PSEG facility in Somerset County where he worked. “(W)e share in the collective shock and grief felt upon learning of Russell Heller’s senseless shooting death today,” said...
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Man sentenced to life in prison for setting fatal Buckingham fire

A Lackawanna County man will spend the rest of his life in state prison for setting the December 2021 fire at a Buckingham Township home that killed his girlfriend’s 81-year-old father. Appearing in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Christopher Gillie, 62, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted...
Heritage Pharmacy looking to relocate within Washington Crossing

Upper Makefield-based Heritage Pharmacy is keen for a new home, but it doesn’t want to move far. The independent pharmacy, which has operated in the Washington Crossing section of the township for more than 25 years, wants to relocate from its current spot on the 1,000 block of General Knox Road to another nearby location where there’s an Edward Jones office in operation, also on the 1,000 block of General Knox.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
#FCPresents features well-regarded author, speaker Joan Garry

Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) welcomes internationally recognized champion for the nonprofit sector, Joan Garry, to Bucks County on March 15, at Bucks County Community College’s Zlock Performing Arts Center from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Comcast, Garry will discuss the “Key Attributes of Thriving Nonprofits” during her keynote...
Douglas E. Davis

Douglas Edward Davis passed away peacefully in Doylestown, Pa., on Jan. 18, 2023. He was 57 years old. Douglas was born in Abington, Pa., to Diane Marie Davis (Heller) and Robert Edward Davis Sr. Douglas is preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Marie Maloney (Davis) and Michael Lewis Davis. Doug is survived by his brother Robert Edward Davis Jr., his sister Carol Lee Davis, his son Zachary Davis and his two grandsons, Gavin and Elias.
Hopewell hotel plan threatens Sourland preservation efforts

The Sourland Conservancy does not support the proposed “Hopewell” boutique hotel plan in Mercer County, and we respectfully urge the Hopewell Township Zoning Board to reject the application. The Sourland region is home to the largest contiguous forest in Central New Jersey. Its mosaic of habitats is home...
