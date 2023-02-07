ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree

Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford School District needs substitute teachers

The Rockford Public School District held a job fair Thursday in an effort to find qualified substitute teachers.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman

Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on Janaury 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win at Lutheran

Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win at Lutheran. Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win …. Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win at Lutheran. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting. Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash

Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford mentoring program creating emotional counseling for students

The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students with emotional issues.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere is getting a marijuana dispensary

The City of Belvidere will be the latest to join the marijuana industry after the state announced an increase in revenue.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago factory goes up in flames

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning.
CHICAGO, IL

