Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
MyStateline.com
Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree
Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Two women charged after Janesville bar...
MyStateline.com
Rockford School District needs substitute teachers
The Rockford Public School District held a job fair Thursday in an effort to find qualified substitute teachers. Rockford School District needs substitute teachers. The Rockford Public School District held a job fair Thursday in an effort to find qualified substitute teachers. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting.
MyStateline.com
Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections …. Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was...
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford man honoring his mother by opening new grocery store in former IGA on Broadway
Calvin Holliman says his mother's dream was to own her own grocery store, and now he's making her dream come true by moving into the former Gray's IGA on Broadway. Rockford man honoring his mother by opening new grocery …. Calvin Holliman says his mother's dream was to own her...
WIFR
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
MyStateline.com
Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman
Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on Janaury 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby. Man wanted by police for January crash that killed …. Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with...
MyStateline.com
Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win at Lutheran
Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win at Lutheran. Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win …. Carlson hits 1,000 points, but Bago earns the win at Lutheran. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting. Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar...
What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
60% of Rockton residents report worsening health since Chemtool explosion
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents, about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021, the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter. “Our […]
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of …. A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting.
WIFR
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
MyStateline.com
Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash
Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street …. Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Two...
MyStateline.com
Rockford mentoring program creating emotional counseling for students
The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students with emotional issues. Rockford mentoring program creating emotional counseling …. The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students with emotional issues. Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting. Two women were...
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
WIFR
Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
MyStateline.com
Belvidere is getting a marijuana dispensary
The City of Belvidere will be the latest to join the marijuana industry after the state announced an increase in revenue. The City of Belvidere will be the latest to join the marijuana industry after the state announced an increase in revenue. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder...
MyStateline.com
Chicago factory goes up in flames
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder...
