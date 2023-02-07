Brooklyn Nets Make Final Decision On Kevin Durant's Future Amid Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets have made up their mind about a potential Kevin Durant trade before the 2023 deadline.

The Brooklyn Nets are involved in a series of rumors right now after they finally dealt Kyrie Irving to a different team. The talented point guard requested a trade from the team last week, and it didn't take that long for the Nets to find a partner, sending him to Dallas, where he'll team up with Luka Doncic.

In the aftermath of the trade, many teams like the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat saw an opportunity, placing their eyes on the other star of the team, Kevin Durant. KD was close to leaving the Nets in the offseason, but the Nets' high asking price ruined his plans to find a new team in the association.

Now, however, he could be living his last days at Barclays Center, as the Nets could try to move him before Thursday's trade deadline. Durant remains one of the best players in the league and any team would love to have him on the roster.

Brooklyn Nets Have Decided On The Future Of Kevin Durant

A lot was said about this possibility, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Nets have made up their mind on this possibility and won't move Durant away before Thursday's trade deadline.

In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN.

Many teams have inquired about Durant's availability, but the Nets aren't interested in parting with the 2014 NBA MVP, who was playing at a high level before he picked up a knee injury against the Miami Heat a couple of weeks ago.

Durant had interest in a deal to the Suns over the summer, but so far the Nets haven't shown a willingness to move him to Phoenix or anywhere else, sources tell ESPN. There have been a number of teams reaching out to Brooklyn on Durant.

KD is one of the premier talents of the league, as he keeps showing his great level. The Nets know they have somebody that can lead them to the championship, but now they need to rebuild themselves and bring the best pieces they can get to help Durant reach the promised land.

