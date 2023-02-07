ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

universitystar.com

Men’s basketball to face Arkansas State at home

Texas State men’s basketball (11-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) is looking to break a three-game losing streak at home versus Arkansas State (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt), at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats have lost three straight games on the road and now face a Red...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Texas State track showcases talent with four top-five finishes

Texas State track and field continues its hot start this season with four top-five finishes and four new person records [PRs] at the Houston Invitational on Jan. 27. One of the athletes that were showcased at the invitational was freshman Melanie Duron, who placed 3rd in women’s shot put with a distance of 14.93 meters/48-11.75.
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Bobcats lock up impressive class on National Signing Day

Head coach G.J. Kinne officially announced the 2023 Texas State recruiting class on Feb. 1 on National Signing Day, officially commencing his and his coaching staff's goal to "Take Back Texas." Since being named head coach, Kinne and the coaching staff he assembled went right to work, spending the past...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Damphousse aims to change culture through football rebuild

Throughout the football offseason, a new brand of Texas State football has been introduced in the form of new head coach G.J. Kinne, his coaching staff and the class of 33 recruits that have committed to being Bobcats. When Texas State President Kelly Damphousse took office last July, his goal...
universitystar.com

Opinion: Texas must be better prepared for severe winter weather

On Feb. 3, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration due to the winter storm that left thousands of central and east Texans without power. In Hays County, all school districts canceled classes and several local businesses closed including grocery stores and restaurants. More investment in protecting...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

