Texas State track and field continues its hot start this season with four top-five finishes and four new person records [PRs] at the Houston Invitational on Jan. 27. One of the athletes that were showcased at the invitational was freshman Melanie Duron, who placed 3rd in women’s shot put with a distance of 14.93 meters/48-11.75.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO