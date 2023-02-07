Nets makes Kevin Durant plans very clear

The Brooklyn Nets’ grand experiment of putting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving , and James Harden on a superteam together was a complete bust. Now, two of those players are on other NBA teams and many people are wondering when Durant might leave town as well.

While there have been rumors and reports that the Nets might be shopping their superstar before the NBA Trade Deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team has no plans to move Durant this season.

“In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but [the] organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted Woj on Tuesday.

“Durant had interest in a deal to the Suns over the summer, but so far the Nets haven’t shown a willingness to move him to Phoenix or anywhere else, sources tell ESPN. There have been a number of teams reaching out to Brooklyn on Durant.”

The Nets traded Harden for Ben Simmons last year in a deal that has not been paying off very well for them . Meanwhile, they just unloaded controversial star Irving to the Dallas Mavericks . It sounds like Durant’s time with Brooklyn will end in the near future, one way or another, but it’s not going to be in the coming days.

