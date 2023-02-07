Read full article on original website
Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home leveled by fire, explosion
Homes on a block in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood were evacuated due to a raging fire and explosion that threatened multiple homes. A woman who lives in the home that blew up has not been found.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead
SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue,...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. - Video from Highway 37 in Novato showed the aftermath of an Amazon truck fire Tuesday evening. Officials said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 and the 101 connector. Early reports indicate the fire started in the engine. The truck had...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
Santa Rosa costume store closing after 43 years
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals has been a popular and well-loved one-stop shop for costumes for 43 years. But the owner says times have changed. Fancy the Victorian era? There is a section for that. What about an outfit from the 80s with cool shoulder pads? You name it, […]
Car with dog inside stolen in Pinole; owner searching for dog
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman left her dog inside her car in the parking lot of Lucky's grocery store for 30 minutes. She came back and the dog was still there, and she dropped the grocery bags inside. When she realized she forgot something inside, she came back just five minutes later, and the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Mendocino County drunk driver argues he was escaping 'angry women'
A 60-year-old man was found not guilty of driving drunk after his defense argued it was necessary for him to get behind the wheel to escape from two angry women, a Northern California district attorney said. Thomas Houston, of Ukiah, claimed he drove off with a blood alcohol level of...
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
KTVU FOX 2
'No recourse:' Catalytic converter thieves hit victims over and over in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Curt Schacker got into his Toyota Prius earlier this month outside his home in Oakland and heard an abrasively loud road from underneath his car. After having his catalytic converter stolen five previous times, he knew exactly what had happened. "It's just a very sinking feeling," Schacker...
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area men worry about loved ones in Turkey's massive quake
NEWARK, Calif. - The Bay Area is home to thousands of people from Turkey and of Turkish descent. On Monday, two men spoke about waiting anxiously for news about their loved ones. They are grieving the loss of relatives who've lost their lives in a massive earthquake over the weekend...
ksro.com
Three North Bay Pharmacies Closing After Buyout from Walgreens
Three pharmacies in the North Bay are closing after Walgreens bought Medley Health. Medley Health was the parent company of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, which operates the three pharmacies in Sonoma, Napa and Novato. The New York-based company filed for bankruptcy in December, after reporting it was 110-million-dollars in debt. A bankruptcy judge approved Walgreens’ purchase of the company for more than 19-point-three-million-dollars on Tuesday. The Pharmaca pharmacy in Sonoma will close on February 25th.
KTVU FOX 2
Hero honored for rescuing elderly couple from burning building in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - In January, Josue Contreras ran into a burning building in San Francisco to save two people he had never met before. On Wednesday, Contreras was honored by the San Francisco Fire Commission for his heroic actions. And that fateful fire may end up leading him to his...
