Glen Ellen, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. The fire started in a house on 22nd Avenue,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
News Talk KIT

California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers

This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. - Video from Highway 37 in Novato showed the aftermath of an Amazon truck fire Tuesday evening. Officials said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 and the 101 connector. Early reports indicate the fire started in the engine. The truck had...
NOVATO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands

Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa costume store closing after 43 years

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals has been a popular and well-loved one-stop shop for costumes for 43 years. But the owner says times have changed.  Fancy the Victorian era? There is a section for that. What about an outfit from the 80s with cool shoulder pads? You name it, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Car with dog inside stolen in Pinole; owner searching for dog

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman left her dog inside her car in the parking lot of Lucky's grocery store for 30 minutes. She came back and the dog was still there, and she dropped the grocery bags inside. When she realized she forgot something inside, she came back just five minutes later, and the […]
PINOLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland baker on life support after robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - The doors of Oakland's Angel Cakes bakery were open Wednesday, as friends gathered to show support as the bakery's owner Jen Angel who lay in a hospital across town. "She's on life support and she's probably not going to make it," said Jeremy Smith, a friend who...
OAKLAND, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area men worry about loved ones in Turkey's massive quake

NEWARK, Calif. - The Bay Area is home to thousands of people from Turkey and of Turkish descent. On Monday, two men spoke about waiting anxiously for news about their loved ones. They are grieving the loss of relatives who've lost their lives in a massive earthquake over the weekend...
ksro.com

Three North Bay Pharmacies Closing After Buyout from Walgreens

Three pharmacies in the North Bay are closing after Walgreens bought Medley Health. Medley Health was the parent company of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, which operates the three pharmacies in Sonoma, Napa and Novato. The New York-based company filed for bankruptcy in December, after reporting it was 110-million-dollars in debt. A bankruptcy judge approved Walgreens’ purchase of the company for more than 19-point-three-million-dollars on Tuesday. The Pharmaca pharmacy in Sonoma will close on February 25th.
SONOMA, CA

