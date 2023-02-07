Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Journalists arrested for sharing video of an African president urinating on himself during the national anthem
A journalist-rights organization demanded South Sudan release the journalists arrested after footage of President Salva Kiir Mayardit went viral.
Massive earthquake hits Turkey, expert warns of 'second' pandemic price surge and more top headlines
MASS DEVASTATION - More than 1,300 dead as terrifying 7
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion
NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout.
Rwandan court fines speeding driver $920 over death of campaigning journalist
A Rwandan driver has been fined 1 million Rwandan francs ($920) for involuntary manslaughter over the death of a top journalist who was critical of the government. John Williams Ntwali, editor of the Chronicles newspaper, was killed on 18 January when a speeding vehicle rammed a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion.
U.S. and Russian Rescue Teams May Come Face to Face After Turkey Earthquake
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have both vowed to send aid and dispatch search-and-rescue teams to the stricken country.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment agencies Wednesday began to press thousands of illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world.People involved in illegal gold dredging streamed away from the territory on foot. The operation could take months. There are believed to be some 20,000 people engaged in the activity, often using toxic mercurty to separate the gold. The authorities — the Brazilian environmental agency Ibama, with support from the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples and...
U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.
‘Where is the state?’ Erdogan faces anger of his people over Turkey earthquake relief
Anger is growing across Turkey to the way president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has handled the response to the devastating series of earthquakes and aftershocks that have left more than 16,000 dead in the country and made tens of thousands more homeless.Rescue workers and residents in both Turkey and Syria – where thousands more have died – are still searching for survivors of the earthquakes, which struck heavily-populated regions of both countries. But the political recriminations have already begun, with presidential and parliamentary elections having been scheduled – at least for now – on 14 May.More than 13 million, or...
Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, says a new report by the U.N.’s international development agency. A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to...
Death toll rises to 100 in Pakistan suicide bombing blamed on 'security lapse'
The suicide attack that killed 100 people in a Sunni mosque in Peshawar was one of the deadliest targeting Pakistani security forces in recent years.
Greece sends earthquake aid to Turkey, putting aside rivalry
ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greece sent thousands of tents, beds and blankets on Thursday to help the hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by deadly earthquakes in Turkey, in an act of solidarity with a neighbour that is a NATO ally but also a historic foe.
US News and World Report
Colombia to Establish Areas for Armed Groups as Part of Peace Process
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will establish areas where members of four armed groups who have agreed to ceasefires can gather, another step in efforts to reach peace or surrender deals, the country's defense minister and military said on Thursday. President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former member of a guerilla...
Hope for jobs drives recruitment by militant groups in Africa - report
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hope of employment more than religious belief is driving people to join fast-growing extremist groups in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a report by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) based on interviews with hundreds of former fighters.
marketscreener.com
Hundreds flee gunshots on outskirts of key east Congo city Goma
SAKE, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Hundreds of civilians fled a town near the major eastern Congo city of Goma on Thursday after heavy gunfire that raised fears of M23 rebels advancing into the area. Families lugging their belongings walked along a 15-kilometre (9-mile) stretch of road linking the...
marketscreener.com
India's Modi lashes opposition as Adani allegations persist
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Indians will not swallow "lies and abuse" against him, as opposition critics accuse his government of giving undue favours to a business group led by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani. Modi spent a nearly 90-minute speech to...
kalkinemedia.com
MSF suspends operations in northwest Burkina Faso after gunmen kill two staff
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has suspended its operations in an area of northwest Burkina Faso where armed assailants killed two of its employees on Wednesday, the medical charity said in a statement. Gunmen on Wednesday morning opened fire on an MSF-branded vehicle transporting four staff members between the...
‘Le Spectre de Boko Haram’ Review: Living Under the Threat of Violence in Northern Cameroon
The militant group Boko Haram has been a dangerous and ubiquitous presence in Nigeria and its neighboring countries for many years. In “Le Spectre de Boko Haram,” Cameroonian filmmaker Cyrielle Raingou focuses on their presence in a small village in northern Cameroon, on the border with Nigeria. Her observational and gritty documentary registers the impact of Boko Haram’s actions on three school-age children, brothers Mohamed and Ibrahim and their classmate Falta. The nonfiction film is a clear-eyed look at how everyday life and the accompanying humdrum tasks go on despite the threat of violence at any moment. The three children go...
