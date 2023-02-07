Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases

Lock Haven, Pa. — Upset because he couldn't find a stash of pills, a man reportedly tackled his girlfriend down a flight of stairs, landing them both in a litter box at the bottom. On Jan. 27, Patrick Ryan Shady entered the home in the 600 block of Girard Street in Mill Hall after midnight, police say. He began arguing with the woman as he searched for clothes, alprazolam, and Suboxone, according to the affidavit. ...

MILL HALL, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO