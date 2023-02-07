Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases

Read full article on original website
Woman kicks front door in, allegedly assaults resident
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman suspected of kicking in a front door and beating up a homeowner was arrested and charged, police say. Denise Jazzm Washington reportedly forced her way into an apartment near the 700 block of Edwin Street on Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m., Officer Ryan Brague said. Washington allegedly said, “I’m on your a**,” to the woman as she punched her in the face multiple times, according...
Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
wkok.com
Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse
WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
Police: Woman had thousands of dollars worth of drugs in her Elk County apartment
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after $2000 worth of drugs were found at her residence, according to police. Heather Rose Watson, 28, is accused of having multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment when policed completed a warranted search last month. On Jan. 18, […]
Northumberland County woman faces child endangerment charges
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is charged with child endangerment in Northumberland County. Police say 24-year-old Amanda Parker from Watsontown didn't seek immediate medical care for her six-month-old girl. According to police, Parker asked her babysitter to take the baby to the hospital and allegedly lied to officers about...
Woman tackled down flight of steps by man looking for pills
Lock Haven, Pa. — Upset because he couldn't find a stash of pills, a man reportedly tackled his girlfriend down a flight of stairs, landing them both in a litter box at the bottom. On Jan. 27, Patrick Ryan Shady entered the home in the 600 block of Girard Street in Mill Hall after midnight, police say. He began arguing with the woman as he searched for clothes, alprazolam, and Suboxone, according to the affidavit. ...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
abc27.com
Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
Sentence imposed on Clearfield County woman busted with large drug supply
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allport woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday following her conviction of conspiring to sell a large supply of meth. On Feb. 7, 55-year-old Tammie Brolin was sentenced to 120 months in prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. […]
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
Man busted stealing alcohol from Sheetz Beer Cave
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
abc27.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
Walmart employee charged with theft
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart store stole merchandise worth more than $200 while at work, police say. Walmart's loss prevention contacted state police at Selinsgrove after they discovered Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, had taken merchandise on at least 15 occasions between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Total value of merchandise taken was $237. Fogarty was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Docket Sheet
No bomb found after threat to Clearfield County McDonald’s, troopers say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Clearfield County after state police said there was a bomb threat at a local fast-food restaurant. Troopers said they responded after a little after 8 a.m. to the McDonald’s at the Peebles Plaza in Decatur Township Tuesday morning after someone called in a threat. No explosives […]
