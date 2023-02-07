Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penfield incident highlights importance of 'See something, say something'
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says an incident at Bay Trail Middle School is a prime example of 'See something, say something.'. Some students were staring down the barrel of a replica handgun Wednesday morning. "Replica, real, it doesn’t matter," Deputy Brendan Hurley said. "The fact...
A thrill on the hill for Mary Cariola Center
Walworth, N.Y. (WHAM) — It was a thrill on the hills of The Links at Greystone for families Tuesday evening. The golf course transformed its driving range into a multi-lane snowtubing run and hosted an event to support the Mary Cariola Center. Dozens of people paid $30 each to...
Local donation drive being held for earthquake victims
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County leaders are urging people to donate to a relief drive, to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Collection boxes will be placed in multiple locations through Friday, February 10. One will be at the Monroe County Office Building on...
Rehabilitation project for bridge on State Route 19 to start in April
Brockport, N.Y. — Neighbors learned about major improvements coming to a key roadway in the village of Brockport on Thursday. The DOT hosted a public meeting, teaching village residents about an upcoming project set to start on the Route 19 Bridge over the Erie Canal. The state says it's...
Turkish Rochester residents fundraising while waiting to hear from loved ones
Greece, N.Y. — At the Turkish Cultural Center (TCC) of Rochester on Wednesday, Aysun Karakus described the agony of waiting to hear whether loved ones survived the earthquake. "Just not knowing, waiting, it's killing us, for one thing, and also not being able to help," she said. Karakus was...
City hosts 'R-Connect' community job fair
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is reaching to keep job seekers connected to new opportunities. Wednesday marked the first R-Connect job fair at the Edgerton R-Center. The job fair featured various employers, including municipal and private entities, all hanging up the help wanted sign for hard-working men...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing final two Rochester-area locations
Rochester, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its last two remaining locations in the Rochester area. The company announced this week it's closing 150 stores nationwide, including the Victor and Henrietta locations. In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for...
Bright Spot: Crime Stoppers Valentine's Day Raffle
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on continuing support for the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and scholarship fund. A check from Visions Credit Union for $3,000 is a start, and more funds are to come from the 2nd Annual Valentine's Day Raffle - from bagels to a guitar autographed by Rochester's own Lou Gramm, donated by the House of Guitars and many other gift baskets from local merchants and restaurants.
Arc of Ontario receives grant to support jobs at bottling operation
Hopewell, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario has received a state grant to help expand employment opportunities. The $25,000 grant will be used to upgrade and streamline an established bottling operation, which has included hygiene products, for more than 25 years. Michael McMillin was just hired last week and...
Miracle Kids: Cairo Vargas
Rochester, N.Y. — In 2021, 16-year-old Cairo Vargas, who had asthma, was suddenly unable to breathe after playing basketball with his friends. He went into cardiac arrest -twice- and struggled with nerve damage that impaired his movement and speaking. Cairo spent two months at Golisano Children's Hospital where he...
'Confused': RG&E customer describes utility billing experience
Rochester, NY. — New questions are being raised for RG&E, as the utility faces heated customer complaints about bills and services and as the state conducts public hearings into customer complaints about RG&E and NYSEG. George Lord said that for the last year and a half, he's been overpaying...
Local advocates push NYS lawmakers to boost funding for early intervention services
Rochester, N.Y. — Local parents and care providers delivered a collective call Tuesday in Albany to further help infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. 13WHAM has learned 326 children in Monroe County have been waiting for early intervention services, with most of those children waiting longer than one month.
City using pop-up health and wellness fairs to spread vital resources
Rochester, N.Y. — Knowledge is the key to maintaining good health. The city welcomed neighbors Thursday for a Total Health & Wellness pop-up event at the Gantt R-Center on North Street. Dozens of providers helped share information about housing, food assistance, mental health, addiction and more. The event is...
Business owners concerned about plan to end street parking on Fairport's Lift Bridge Lane
Fairport, N.Y. — A proposed plan to reconstruct Lift Bridge Lane East could help make Fairport the most-walkable community in New York state, according to Mayor Julie Domaratz. But some local business owners are concerned about how the changes could hurt them. Domaratz said the proposed plan would eliminate...
Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
Superintendents address 'racially charged' situation at Fairport-Victor basketball game
Perinton, N.Y. — A joint letter from the superintendents of the Victor Central School District and the Fairport Central School District was released on Thursday addressing a "racially charged" situation that occurred at the Victor and Fairport boys varsity basketball game on Wednesday night. The letter states: "We were...
High wind warning in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A high wind warning will go into effect for areas west of Rochester, including Monroe County at 7pm Thursday evening. The warning will continue through 7am Friday morning for the potential of wind gusts between 55-60mph. Again, we want to stress that the highest gusts with...
Former Hilton principal transferred to Dannemora prison
Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal convicted of sexually abusing students, has been moved to a different prison. Ashton, 52, was transferred from Elmira Correctional Facility to Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Both Elmira and Clinton are maximum-security prisons. The principal of Northwood Elementary School from 2004-2021,...
