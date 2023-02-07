Read full article on original website
Related
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023
Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
Newmont makes $16.9B bid for Australia gold producer
The Newmont Corporation has made an indicative $16.9 billion takeover offer for Australia's top goldminer Newcrest Mining to combine the goldmining companies’ assets in China and Australia.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues
(Reuters) - Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,875.36 per ounce by 0940 GMT, after hitting its...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
marketscreener.com
Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
agupdate.com
South American yields the next big market mover
Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather. The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
Comments / 0