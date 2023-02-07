Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
10 Ideas for Family Fun This Valentine's Day!
We LOVE Valentine's Day in our house! Starting on February 1 I put a heart on my kid's doors with something amazing about them. Having a kiddo in college has not stopped me, he gets a goody box with treats and hearts! Here are 10 ideas to help you make Valentine's Day special in your house.
Galentine’s Day gifts that will solidify your friendship
Since 2010 thanks to an episode of Parks and Recreation, “Galentine’s Day” has become a thing. What once was a fictional holiday is now a friend-filled event that celebrates your besties every February 13—the day before Valentine’s Day. “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our...
International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency
The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Jewelers Go All Out with Events, Gifts for Galentine’s Day
No matter what your relationship status is, Galentine’s Day is one holiday everyone can enjoy, with a bit of jewelry sparkle thrown into the mix. Also known as the more gender-neutral Palentine’s Day, Feb. 13 has become an increasingly popular way for people to celebrate friendship. Jewelers are now creating events and special items to boost the unofficial holiday as a reason to shop, have fun, and show affection with your besties.
Score a Romantic Movie Night with Regal's Valentine's Day Deal: Free Concessions Bonus with Every eCard Purchase
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group and one of the largest theater circuits in the United States, has announced a special promotion for Valentine's Day. From February 9th to February 14th, customers will receive a free $15 Concessions Bonus eCard for every $50 in Regal eCards purchased online. The offer allows movie and snack lovers to enjoy a classic date night experience at Regal.
Comments / 0