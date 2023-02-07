ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

mcccagora.com

One Book, One Community to host celebrity trivia night

Get ready to put your thinking cap on as the Monroe County One Book, One Community program hosts a celebrity trivia night at Buffalo Wild Wings on North Telegraph road from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. The event kicks off the fundraising year for OBOC and will...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

