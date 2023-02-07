Read full article on original website
Stunning 1875 Greek Revival styled James Robinson McCormick House in Farmington, MissouriCJ CoombsFarmington, MO
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time CapsulesTravel MavenCaledonia, MO
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Schnucks in South St. Louis this week. The crime happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the grocery store at Interstate 55 and Loughborough. The thief was...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man hurt in early morning accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Feb. 11, on Hwy. A south of Schroeder Lane south of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Lawrence Gass, 26, was driving a 2001 Jeep Wrangler south on Hwy. A at 5:30 a.m. when he drove off the road. The Jeep hit two mailboxes, became airborne and hit a utility pole before it overturned.
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Man sentenced to prison for dozens of St. Louis area catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying his victims over $46,000 for a series of thefts. Matthew Jennings, 31, was sentenced for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis area. The Department of Justice...
advantagenews.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police
A St. Louis man faces drug charges in Madison County, after a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 55. Bethalto police say they pulled-over 37-year-old Otis Martin for a traffic violation and found various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Martin’s charged with one count of unlawful possession of a...
1 killed in crash involving FedEx truck, Amtrak train on way to St. Louis
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage.
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
2 dead in Cahokia Heights fire; 3 firefighters and others hurt
One person has died and several others are hurt, including three firefighters, after a large blaze Tuesday morning at home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
Man receives sentence for fatal double shooting during St. Louis drug robbery
ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday sentenced a man for his role in a 2021 triple shooting that left two men dead during a drug robbery. U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk sentenced Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 22, to 26 years in prison. Kent pleaded guilty in July to gun and drug charges in relation to the deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.
starvedrock.media
Missing man’s body found in submerged car in O’Fallon, Ill., retention pond near hospital
O'FALLON, Ill. — Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area. Police said they don't suspect foul play....
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
