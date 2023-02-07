ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center

In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball

Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Penn State men’s basketball looks to bounce back after loss with games against Wisconsin, Maryland

With Penn State’s tournament hopes on the ropes, the Nittany Lions return to action with a pair of Big Ten battles against Wisconsin and Maryland. With the battle against the Badgers set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the clash with Maryland at noon on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are preparing to take on two of the nation’s top-30 defenses.
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout

Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance

Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
Ways to spend Valentine's Day in State College | Blog

Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress. Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day...
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes names State College the 'City of THON'

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” Monday night at the State College Borough Council Meeting. THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.
