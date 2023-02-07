Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘We’re not playing gritty’ | Amid losing streak, Penn State men's basketball tries to reclaim identity
It’s not uncommon to find Micah Shrewsberry giddy and with a smile on his face, but as he began his postgame press conference following Penn State’s 79-74 loss to Wisconsin, his demeanor was anything but typical. The backbone of his program’s culture rides on defensive execution, the defining...
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
Despite a three-game losing streak draining some of the momentum for Penn State, the national recognition continues to roll in for Micah Shrewsberry's top scorer. Just three days after being named a finalist for the the Bob Cousy Award, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Penn State men’s basketball’s ‘careless’ turnovers help Wisconsin win in overtime
Penn State turned the ball over the least amount of times in the Big Ten coming into Wednesday’s night game against Wisconsin, but the best team at handling the ball turned into the worst team handling the ball. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over 11 times, which turned...
Penn State wrestling has upper hand in 9 of 10 weight classes ahead of upcoming dual meet versus Rutgers
Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since early 2020 and doesn’t show any sign of stopping. The Nittany Lions’ two toughest tests of the season — No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan — have come and gone, as Cael Sanderson’s squad defeated both programs with relative ease.
What new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans can bring to the Nittany Lions | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State football held its first press conference since the Rose Bowl this past week. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik took the time to discuss all things mentioned in the meeting. A large portion of discussion is allocated to Penn State’s most recent hiring...
Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center
In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Bailey Parshall reflects on her time with Penn State softball entering her final year
As Penn State gets ready for another season spring 2023, pitcher Bailey Parshall gets ready for it to be her last. Even though it may be hard for any player to leave their respective team, not every player can say they had a career like Parshall’s. She’s among the...
Forward Frankee Flesher signs with Penn State women's soccer in 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has added another member to its 2023 freshman class. Forward Frankee Flesher’s signing with the Nittany Lions was announced on Tuesday. Flesher impressed this past fall during her senior campaign with West Geauga High School, totaling 79 points across 19 games. Now, the Chesterland, Ohio, native will...
State College Spikes to throw Sean Clifford 'Retirement Party,' give away bobbleheads to fans
Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15. The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season. The first 1,000 fans at...
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Penn State men’s basketball looks to bounce back after loss with games against Wisconsin, Maryland
With Penn State’s tournament hopes on the ropes, the Nittany Lions return to action with a pair of Big Ten battles against Wisconsin and Maryland. With the battle against the Badgers set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the clash with Maryland at noon on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are preparing to take on two of the nation’s top-30 defenses.
Penn State Athletics announces hire of new deputy athletics director Brandi Stuart
Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13. Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as...
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein
Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout
Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance
Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
Ways to spend Valentine's Day in State College | Blog
Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress. Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day...
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes names State College the 'City of THON'
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” Monday night at the State College Borough Council Meeting. THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.
