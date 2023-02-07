Alpha MOS : BOYDSense (an Alpha MOS subsidiary), selected among the 12 most innovative French Medtech by the National Union of the Medical Technology Industry (SNITEM)

Read full article on original website
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
csengineermag.com
Industrial Annunciator Market Share Worth $2.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Industrial Annunciator Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Conventional Annunciators and Dedicated Annunciators); End user (Process Industry and Discrete Industry)”; The global industrial annunciator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027, it was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2027.
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry
MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
3D Construction Printing Solution with MAPEI’s Planitop 3D (NA) Wins NAHB Global Innovation Award
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- MAPEI Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry including Planitop 3D mortar/ink announces that our strategic partner, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation has been awarded the gold Global Innovation award from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Selected from a field of over 70 applicants exhibiting a variety of innovations, the award is in recognition of the first 3D printed construction solution to comply with the International Code Council Evaluation Service’s (ICC-ES) standards for structural walls, ICC-ES AC509. The NAHB Global Innovation award recognizes the most advanced and cutting-edge original products, services, homes, communities and champions of the building industry from around the world. The recognition of the 3D system is an industry honor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005151/en/ Left to right, Luigi Di Geso, MAPEI North America’s President and CEO; Marco Squinzi, MAPEI Global Co-CEO; Kevin Smith, MAPEI CRS Director of Product Development and Product Management; Peter Cooperman, BB3D CMO; and George Perry, BB3D Head of Technology celebrate the NAHB gold medal win. (Photo: Business Wire)
ien.com
Airbus Selects Nidec to Develop Electric Motors for Prototype
French electric motor manufacturer Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ goal to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. Nidec Leroy-Somer has already provided advanced technologies to many...
marketscreener.com
British PM reshuffles top team, creates new departments
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named Grant Shapps energy security minister and Kemi Badenoch business and trade minister on Tuesday, as he created four new government departments and made several changes to his top team. Sunak established a department for energy security and net zero, and one...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005275/en/ Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award 2023, Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award 2023, Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
Pipe Technologies appoints Luke Voiles as its new CEO
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, has appointed Luke Voiles as its new CEO. The firm, which was seeking a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team, has also appointed Zilch USA CEO Albert Periu to its board of directors.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
aiexpress.io
Rapid Robotics to offer Yaskawa industrial robots
Speedy Robotics introduced a brand-new integration with Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Div. (Yaskawa Motoman) that can deliver industrial capabilities to Speedy Robotics’ Speedy Machine Operator (RMO). The corporate is now built-in with the whole Yaskawa robotics portfolio, and may ship extra pace, increased payload and elevated efficiency to...
marketscreener.com
What we know and don't know about the Chinese balloon
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S. military...
e-cryptonews.com
Fujitsu Launches New Platform to Support Web3 Developers Globally
The new platform will connect users to Fujitsu’s existing suite of Computing as a Service (CaaS)(1) applications, including ‘CaaS HPC’ and ‘CaaS Digital Annealer’, as well as the ‘Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST’ (Data e-TRUST)(2) module. Data e-Trust leverages Fujitsu’s ‘IDentitY eXchange’ (IDYX)(3) and ‘Chain Data Lineage'(4) technologies for ensuring the authenticity of transactions and secure data distribution and utilization between different systems and services with blockchain and other data verification tools. Moving forward, Fujitsu also plans additional technology modules for the platform, including its transparent trust transfer technology(5) and ‘ConnectionChain'(6) technology.
