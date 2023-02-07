Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction
The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
Jamaal Williams has hilarious response to Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat
In case you have not yet heard, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already made plans for after the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, Rodgers joined the crew on the Pat McAfee Show and he revealed that he will be going on a four-day “darkness” retreat, which will include staying in a house in an undisclosed location, where he will be sensory deprived, and he will probably hallucinate. On Wednesday, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams joined the Super Bowl Live show on ESPN, and he had a hilarious response to Rodgers' “darkness” retreat.
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Steelers' Instantly One Of The Favorites To Land A Sexy Name At Backup Quarterback
With Kenny Pickett pencilled in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 starting quarterback, the front office will have some decisions to make behind him. Mason Rudolph is gone after four seasons in Pittsburgh, as he'll try to sign with a team that will give him a legitimate opportunity. Mitch Trubisky is the curious case. He began 2022 as the Steelers' QB1, starting a total of four games before Pickett took over.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"
If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires
If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
Broncos' Sean Payton responds to Terry Bradshaw comments about Kyler Murray
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has responded to a claim made by Terry Bradshaw, Payton's colleague with Fox, about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton insisted during an appearance on the FanDuel TV "Up and Adams" program, as shared by The Spun's Andrew Gould and Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "My son is his biggest fan."
The Steelers Should Target A Former Enemy In What Would Be A Strong 2023 Free Agency Move
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have two inside linebackers from the 2022 53-man roster under contract for the 2023 season. Veteran, Myles Jack and first-year player, Mark Robinson should be back in the black and gold next season. Aside from that, the front office is going to need to target more than one player in the position.
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Steelers Select Mammoth Offensive Linemen In 1st Mock Draft From The Athletic
Everyone loves mock drafts this time of year. The Pittsburgh Steelers have already been linked to several different players and rightfully so. The organization has several needs on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Both lines are in need of support as well as the cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver positions.
Tom Brady Makes It Clear He Can Still Play, Despite Retirement
Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler by having immense pride in his work. It doesn't appear that attribute is going away any time soon despite the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement. Discussing the subject with co-host Jim ...
Steelers Land Next Great Relentless Defender In Latest 2023 CBS Mock Draft
As we all know, it's mock draft season and our Pittsburgh Steelers are picking at 17 and 32. Every news source is putting out articles with the three W's; who, when and why. This gives the team a lot of flexibility and leaves a lot of talent on the table. There are a plethora of needs that the team faces this off-season and every single mock draft that I have looked at has shown the Steelers addressing their needs in different ways. When teams find themselves in that position, there is only one answer... take the best player available.
Insider reveals who will be in Steelers 2023 QB room
The Steelers seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett. But one of the questions Pittsburgh must answer this offseason is who will be backing him up in 2023. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph could both be options, but one Steelers insider believes another veteran QB will...
Packers QB Jordan Love mulling possible trade request
The Green Bay Packers are going to have a lot to figure out in the 2023 offseason. After coming into this season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers barely held, ultimately finishing 8-9 and missing out on the postseason. The biggest item on the to-do list for the Packers during...
Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York
The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
