WMTW
Windham officer out of hospital after crash at a police roadblock
WINDHAM, Maine — A police officer is out of the hospital after authorities said a speeding car with a teenager behind the wheel crashed into a roadblock in Windham Wednesday night. The moment of impact was captured on Liam Van Burnt's cell phone as he sat in a parking...
wgan.com
Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized
Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
WMTW
WMTW
Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
21-year-old Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, dies after rollover crash in Saco, Maine
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday after he was involved in a rollover crash in Saco, Maine on Friday, Feb. 3, according to Maine State Police. Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, died in the hospital Friday night after he was injured in a rollover crash on the Saco River bridge, officials said.
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
truecountry935.com
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
wabi.tv
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week. A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice...
When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
To the Anxiety-Inducing Driver on 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, This Morning
Let me start off by saying I don't have OCD. Let me start off by saying I don't have diagnosed OCD. But there's no possible way I don't have some kind of form of it. At least, the obsessive part. And I was obsessed with feeling uncomfortable with what I...
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
