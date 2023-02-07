ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

WMTW

Windham officer out of hospital after crash at a police roadblock

WINDHAM, Maine — A police officer is out of the hospital after authorities said a speeding car with a teenager behind the wheel crashed into a roadblock in Windham Wednesday night. The moment of impact was captured on Liam Van Burnt's cell phone as he sat in a parking...
WINDHAM, ME
wgan.com

Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
LEWISTON, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston Police Say 3 People Were Shot Inside an Apartment

Lewiston Police are investigating after a shooting that left three with injuries. It was just before 4:00 Saturday morning when Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting at 76 Walnut Street. When the Officers arrived at the first-floor apartment, they found three people inside, all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, some with multiple wounds. All three were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries

WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
WARREN, ME
truecrimedaily

Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp

WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
WATERVILLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
FireRescue1

Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit

PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery

PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
MANCHESTER, ME

