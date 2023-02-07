This week's dizzying World No. 1 scenarios involving Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler are at least simpler in one regard

Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Jon Rahm apologizes to wife after revealing the ‘souvenir’ from when he first became World Number One
At Jon Rahm’s pre-tournament press conference for this week’s first ever “elevated” version of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm was asked if he had a souvenir outside of the Memorial Tournament trophy from his first time as the number one player in the world.
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Rory McIlroy Has 1-Word Response When Asked If He's Best Golfer In The World
Rory McIlroy is feeling confident right now. McIlroy was asked by a media member if he feels like he's the best golfer in the world right now and he only needed one word to answer. "Yes," McIlroy said. McIlroy is going to have every opportunity to prove that with a new PGA season underway. He's set ...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?
First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
Do Tour Players Own Private Jets?
Journeying all over the world has never been so luxurious for the game's biggest names
Golf Digest
This ridiculous Rory McIlroy recovery shot left announcers nearly speechless
The battle for World No. 1 may just beginning this week at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, but the battle for best recovery shot looks over before some guys have even started the tournament. That's because we're already bestowing that unofficial honor on Rory McIlroy, the current World No....
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals plans for new 8,000-yard course in Utah, which includes a 700-yard par 5 and a nearly 300-yard par 3 (!)
Tiger Woods’ course design firm, TGR, announced its newest project, an 18-hole course dubbed Marcella Club, to be built on a new alpine ski resort in Park City, Utah. It would mark Tiger’s fourth 18-hole original design and his first routed through the mountains. An early rendering indicates...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf.com
Official relives controversial Tiger Woods rock ruling on ESPN broadcast
Golf broadcasts continue to up their game in three specific ways. The first advancement is in what we’re seeing. Simply put, we have more opportunities to watch golf. The Tour’s streaming transition to ESPN+ last year has delivered a high-quality product that means you can have golf on, like, all the time. And you can see the ball without squinting, too.
Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers teamed with Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but at least one golfer doesn’t think Rodgers deserved the win. Keith Mitchell spoke with reporters on Sunday from the event. Mitchell was paired with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and seemed legitimately peeved with... The post Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf Digest
Here's why you (probably) won't see more beer showers on the 16th hole this week at the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE — The OG beer shower at last year's WM Phoenix Open for Sam Ryder's incredible third-round ace at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, aka “The Coliseum,” was an all-time great scene. Unfortunately, though, the 17,000 fans in the grandstands took it a little too far, making it rain suds for seemingly every routine birdie, par and chest-hair flash that came afterward.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
Golf Channel
Despite stellar 2022, Lydia Ko will begin 2023 season with new caddie
Lydia Ko capped 2022 with a victory at the CME Group Tour Championship in a season that saw her reach world No. 1, claim the Rolex Player of the Year award and the Vare Trophy for low scoring average. It was undoubtedly a successful season, and yet Ko will have...
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
GolfWRX
Gambler convicted of insider trading to detail ‘long and complicated relationship’ with Phil Mickelson in new book
If you thought Alan Shipnuck’s article and book were bad news for Phil Mickelson, then wait for August. The publishers of Shipnuck’s unauthorised biography are now set to release ‘Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk’, a book by famed gambler Billy Walters, detailing his relationship with the three-time Masters champion.
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
TV Times: How to Watch the WM Phoenix Open During Super Bowl Week
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Keith Mitchell, Jason Day among longshot picks to win at TPC Scottsdale
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is littered with the best players in the world. In fact, 22 of the world’s top 25 players who are eligible are in the field. No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Jon Rahm and so on. So, are the odds...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
