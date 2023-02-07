ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

This week's dizzying World No. 1 scenarios involving Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler are at least simpler in one regard

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Sportscasting

How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Scottsdale?

First opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has served as the venue for the tournament currently known as the WM Phoenix Open, annually the PGA Tour‘s highest-attended event, since 1987. But what some may not know about TPC Scottsdale is that the 7,266-yard Stadium Course, which...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf.com

Official relives controversial Tiger Woods rock ruling on ESPN broadcast

Golf broadcasts continue to up their game in three specific ways. The first advancement is in what we’re seeing. Simply put, we have more opportunities to watch golf. The Tour’s streaming transition to ESPN+ last year has delivered a high-quality product that means you can have golf on, like, all the time. And you can see the ball without squinting, too.
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am

Aaron Rodgers teamed with Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but at least one golfer doesn’t think Rodgers deserved the win. Keith Mitchell spoke with reporters on Sunday from the event. Mitchell was paired with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and seemed legitimately peeved with... The post Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

Here's why you (probably) won't see more beer showers on the 16th hole this week at the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE — The OG beer shower at last year's WM Phoenix Open for Sam Ryder's incredible third-round ace at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, aka “The Coliseum,” was an all-time great scene. Unfortunately, though, the 17,000 fans in the grandstands took it a little too far, making it rain suds for seemingly every routine birdie, par and chest-hair flash that came afterward.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf Digest

Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
WISCONSIN STATE
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy