Westwood, MA

The Associated Press

Hopkins leads No. 20 Providence past Georgetown, 74-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62 on Wednesday night. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown (6-19, 1-13) with 19 points and Primo Spears added 18. Brandon Murray scored 16 as the Hoyas dropped their fourth straight. “That’s a very hard team to play against,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “Winning is very hard, but I think our players continue to get better. I was very proud of our effort.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FEEHAN FOOTBALL LETTERS OF INTENT

ATTLEBORO, MA – “We are so thrilled for our student-athletes who signed their NLI, and very happy for their families who supported them along the way,” remarks Athletic Director Christian Schatz. “Being a varsity student-athlete – especially one who takes that passion to the college level –...
ATTLEBORO, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
waylandstudentpress.com

Breaking News: WMS Principal Betsy Gavron announces year sabbatical

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Wayland Middle School Principal Betsy Gavron sent an email to WMS families, announcing her plan to take a year sabbatical during the 2023-2024 school year. Gavron began the email by sharing the demands and “shoulds” she faces as principal. These include cheering on WMS students at their sports games or concerts, meeting with students and staff, completing evaluations, attending task force meetings and much more.
country1025.com

20 Slangs That Are SO Boston

There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!

When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?

“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
BOSTON, MA

