Hopkins leads No. 20 Providence past Georgetown, 74-62
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62 on Wednesday night. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown (6-19, 1-13) with 19 points and Primo Spears added 18. Brandon Murray scored 16 as the Hoyas dropped their fourth straight. “That’s a very hard team to play against,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “Winning is very hard, but I think our players continue to get better. I was very proud of our effort.”
mybackyardnews.com
FEEHAN FOOTBALL LETTERS OF INTENT
ATTLEBORO, MA – “We are so thrilled for our student-athletes who signed their NLI, and very happy for their families who supported them along the way,” remarks Athletic Director Christian Schatz. “Being a varsity student-athlete – especially one who takes that passion to the college level –...
NECN
Wellesley Schools Investigating Racist Taunting During High School Basketball Game
Wellesley Public Schools is investigating following a high school basketball game Friday night where students in the crowd yelled racial slurs against players on the opposing team. The incident reportedly started during warm-ups when students used slurs against players on Weymouth High School players. Those players reported the comments to...
Encore, Plainridge casinos accepted illegal bets on college basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Crane tips over into Brighton construction site
A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
An Open Letter to the News Station That Thinks New Englanders Don’t Care About Sports
It used to be “Why can’t we get players like that?” But now for one New England local news broadcast, it’s, “Why can’t we get sports, entertainment, or fun of any kind?”. According to a report by Boston.com’s Chad Finn, Boston’s legendary Channel 4,...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
waylandstudentpress.com
Breaking News: WMS Principal Betsy Gavron announces year sabbatical
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Wayland Middle School Principal Betsy Gavron sent an email to WMS families, announcing her plan to take a year sabbatical during the 2023-2024 school year. Gavron began the email by sharing the demands and “shoulds” she faces as principal. These include cheering on WMS students at their sports games or concerts, meeting with students and staff, completing evaluations, attending task force meetings and much more.
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!
When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?
“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
