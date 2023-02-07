ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

One arrested for narcotics-related DUI during weekend checkpoint stop

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8scl_0kfZ1lQc00

WHEELING ISLAND – The Wheeling Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint over the weekend which will purportedly be the first in a series to be held throughout the city in 2023.

This DUI checkpoint was conducted on Wheeling Island, with the Wheeling Police Department reporting 740 total vehicles passing through over the course of the operation, which ran for four hours.

“Officers were able to educate and talk with 233 drivers on the dangers of driving impaired,” the department reports.

Additionally, during Friday’s checkpoint, several citations unrelated to impaired driving were issued. Specifically, these included charges of expired registration (4), expired insurance (1), no seatbelt (3), and defective equipment (2).

Four sobriety tests were conducted during the operation, with one arrest being made for a narcotics-related instance of DUI.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Ohio County area can be found here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man arraigned on charges including attempted murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Tiltonsville man was arraigned in Belmont County Common Pleas Court Thursday for a burglary on January 15 in Colerain that ended in a stabbing. 27-year-old Calen Antonacci is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, burglary and two counts of aggravated burglary. Antonacci is out of jail on $50,000 […]
TILTONSVILLE, OH
WDTV

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man driving a dump truck dies after crash on Interstate

An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway. The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Motorist loses control narrowly missing Wheeling residence

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A man lost control of his car Wednesday morning missing a homeowner’s house, driving through their yard and then finally coming to a stop over their retaining wall. This all happened at a residence in the Oakmont Hills section of Wheeling. Wheeling Police tells 7News no one was injured in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man charged with beating own Husky puppy in Ohio motel

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joseph Lee, facing two counts of causing harm to a companion animal, appeared in court Wednesday on those charges plus an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. Lee allegedly beat his four-month-old Husky puppy, and a vet exam of the pup showed numerous other fractures in various stages of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy