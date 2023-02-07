One arrested for narcotics-related DUI during weekend checkpoint stop

WHEELING ISLAND – The Wheeling Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint over the weekend which will purportedly be the first in a series to be held throughout the city in 2023.

This DUI checkpoint was conducted on Wheeling Island, with the Wheeling Police Department reporting 740 total vehicles passing through over the course of the operation, which ran for four hours.

“Officers were able to educate and talk with 233 drivers on the dangers of driving impaired,” the department reports.

Additionally, during Friday’s checkpoint, several citations unrelated to impaired driving were issued. Specifically, these included charges of expired registration (4), expired insurance (1), no seatbelt (3), and defective equipment (2).

Four sobriety tests were conducted during the operation, with one arrest being made for a narcotics-related instance of DUI.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Ohio County area can be found here.