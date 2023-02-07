Read full article on original website
Analysis: Idaho scores well … on an education metric Idaho no longer cares about
Here’s one place where Idaho is making up ground — and moving faster than most other states. But you probably won’t hear much talk about it. In 2021, about 51% of the state’s young adults had finished some form of postsecondary education: college, a career-technical education program or workforce training.
Who’s afraid of a little accountability?
This is the fifth year in a row (at least) that we’ve seen a debate over Vouchers/Educational Savings Account schemes in the Idaho legislature. A few of the major questions raised by opponents of the various proposals have been:. Would significant resources be diverted from public schools to fund...
Statehouse roundup, 2.9.23: House committee swiftly introduces four bills
In a series of unanimous votes, the House Education Committee quickly introduced four bills Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the four bills, which could come back to the committee for a full hearing at a later date:. Charter flexibility. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, presented a bill to provide...
Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money
Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Idaho lawmakers discuss legislation aimed at election days and who can fund them
BOISE, Idaho — Legislation pertaining to Idaho's election laws was the main topic of discussion in the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday. Two bills of note were presented for debate. House Bill 11:. The first up for consideration was House Bill 11, which very simply prohibits the State...
Day 37: Pie Day
State superintendent Debbie Critchfield headed to the Statehouse Wednesday morning for the House Education Committee meeting. Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, presented House Bill 92 — a policy to require public high schools to teach financial literacy classes. The bill is a collaborative effort between Petzke and Critchfield, and the superintendent testified in support of the legislation. It passed the committee with a unanimous vote.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Fish and Game proposes new wolf management plan
IDAHO, USA — In Idaho, wolves play a unique part in the ecosystem. "We're a very special place," said Suzanne Stone, International Wildlife Coexistence Network director. "There's not many places in the world that are wild enough to be able to host animals like wolves." Recent Idaho Fish and...
Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address
It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
House committee advances bill to change oversight of Idaho performance evaluations agency
This story was originally published on the Idaho Reports blog on Feb. 7, 2022. The Idaho House State Affairs Committee moved forward a bill Tuesday to shift the oversight of the office responsible for evaluating government programs to a majority-controlled legislative committee. The Office of Performance Evaluations could see changes in oversight should the bill […] The post House committee advances bill to change oversight of Idaho performance evaluations agency appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho
A bill that would add the act of transporting, recruiting or harboring minors to seek an abortion to Idaho’s criminal human trafficking law was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. The bill also gives Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador the authority and “sole discretion” to prosecute […] The post New bill would criminalize ‘trafficking of minors’ to receive abortions in or outside of Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Launch Program legislation barely passes through House
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s budget priorities for higher education is moving forward in the legislature, after narrowly getting passed by the House Monday afternoon. HB 24 squeaked through the House by a 36 to 34 vote, and will now be moving on to...
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho schools instructed to keep parents in dark about student’s gender, name transitions
Idaho schools are being told not disclose a student's transgender status to parents "unless they have a legitimate need to know or unless the student has authorized such disclosure."
Education union bosses need to get out of the way of universal school choice
“Big Education” Union Bosses and their minions are hard at work spreading fear and false information about Senate Bill 1038, Freedom in Education Savings Accounts. Powerful education unions cling to their monopoly control of education and seem more interested in indoctrinating your children with their leftist ideology than teaching them. They fear that with the passage of SB 1038, families will finally have the financial resources and freedom to choose the best education for their children. They worry there will be a mass exodus from public schools but fail to mention that if you like your public school, you can keep it.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Idaho legislation to restrict absentee ballots 'adds workload' to county clerks
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Joe Alfieri (R-Coeur d'Alene) introduced House Bill 75 (HB75) Thursday in the House State Affairs Committee to "reduce the number of absentee ballots" submitted in Idaho elections. Anyone in Idaho can request an absentee ballot from their respective county clerk; the ballots can be submitted...
