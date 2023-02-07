ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Carl Lutz: The Largely Forgotten ‘Swiss Wallenberg’

More than half a million Hungarian Jews were murdered by the Nazis and the Arrow Cross, their fascist Hungarian supporters, but more than half of the 120,000 who survived the Shoah were saved by Charles “Carl” Lutz who, through his valor and courageous action, prevented half the Jewish population of Budapest from deportation to concentration camps and death. In the single largest rescue operation of Jews during the Holocaust, he is credited by most authorities, including the United States Holocaust Museum, with saving over 62,000 Jews, including some 10,000 Hungarian Jewish children.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Atlantic

How America Lost Its Grip on Reality

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.In her cover story for the March issue of our magazine, the staff writer Megan Garber argues that Americans are living in a kind of “metaverse,” where the line between entertainment and reality is blurrier than ever. That lack of clarity could be hastening the nation’s descent into conspiracy.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The GOP is just obnoxious. The police can be...
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
AFP

Secret beeline: French son of WWII German soldier uncovers hidden origins

The best Christmas present Thierry Soudan ever received was a candle made from beeswax "from my father's hives" -- a father the Frenchman never met. "He has our father's hands and eyes, and is a beekeeper in his spare time -- just like him," she said, which is why she gave him a beeswax candle for Christmas.
msn.com

Abandoned Soviet-Era Locations That Offer a Glimpse Into the Past

The Soviet Union was one of the most notorious communist regimes in history during its existence from 1922 to 1991. Many areas of the state thrived and villages from all over Eurasia became Soviet. After they fell, many of those towns and buildings were abandoned, remaining as a reminder of the past. These are five of the most unique Soviet locations still in existence.
GEORGIA STATE
Carla Paton

Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?

897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.

