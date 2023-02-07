Read full article on original website
Related
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi
Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews. There aren’t a lot of stories about the Nazis killing their own citizens, however, they did.
Madrid exhibition tells story of Spaniards sent to Nazi concentration camp
When, on 5 May 1945, two tanks from the US army’s 11th Armored Division finally rolled into Mauthausen, one of the camp’s prisoners caught a glimpse of himself and his fellow inmates in their liberators’ faces. “Before their eyes,” recalled Alfonso Maeso, “marched a dismal procession of...
The Jewish Press
Carl Lutz: The Largely Forgotten ‘Swiss Wallenberg’
More than half a million Hungarian Jews were murdered by the Nazis and the Arrow Cross, their fascist Hungarian supporters, but more than half of the 120,000 who survived the Shoah were saved by Charles “Carl” Lutz who, through his valor and courageous action, prevented half the Jewish population of Budapest from deportation to concentration camps and death. In the single largest rescue operation of Jews during the Holocaust, he is credited by most authorities, including the United States Holocaust Museum, with saving over 62,000 Jews, including some 10,000 Hungarian Jewish children.
George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
KCBY
Maher likens 'today's woke revolution' to Mao's communist revolution: 'The person that needs reeducation is you'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher apparently had communism on his mind during a recent show, most likely spurred by news of the Chinese balloon floating across American skies at the time. During his opening bit on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday,...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
How America Lost Its Grip on Reality
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.In her cover story for the March issue of our magazine, the staff writer Megan Garber argues that Americans are living in a kind of “metaverse,” where the line between entertainment and reality is blurrier than ever. That lack of clarity could be hastening the nation’s descent into conspiracy.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The GOP is just obnoxious. The police can be...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Secret beeline: French son of WWII German soldier uncovers hidden origins
The best Christmas present Thierry Soudan ever received was a candle made from beeswax "from my father's hives" -- a father the Frenchman never met. "He has our father's hands and eyes, and is a beekeeper in his spare time -- just like him," she said, which is why she gave him a beeswax candle for Christmas.
50 Escapees Killed- A dangerous and daring Allied POW escape that severely embarrassed the Nazis.
The Great Escape was a mass escape attempt from the German prisoner-of-war camp Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany (now Żagań, Poland), during World War II. The plan was to excavate three tunnels, code-named "Tom", "Dick", and "Harry", and escape using them.
msn.com
Abandoned Soviet-Era Locations That Offer a Glimpse Into the Past
The Soviet Union was one of the most notorious communist regimes in history during its existence from 1922 to 1991. Many areas of the state thrived and villages from all over Eurasia became Soviet. After they fell, many of those towns and buildings were abandoned, remaining as a reminder of the past. These are five of the most unique Soviet locations still in existence.
Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?
897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.
Teach US students about Holocaust, experts say, amid rise in antisemitism
Amid an alarming rise in antisemitism in the US and increasing push back from some conservative groups, experts are urging the implementation of Holocaust education among young people at American public schools. Multiple states in recent years have enacted laws mandating Holocaust education across their public schools to varying degrees,...
