markerzone.com
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
Yardbarker
Penguins Deploying a Pair of Fourth Lines
Tuesday provided the first look at a healthy Pittsburgh Penguins forward lineup for the first time since November. What became painfully clear is that this Penguins team doesn't have the talent to deploy an NHL-level third line. The Penguins "third line" on paper consists of Brock McGinn, Jeff Carter, and...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Kane Exploring Options; Bruins; NHL Rumors
Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane is starting to explore his options on the NHL trade market but not quite ready to be traded. That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Should the Boston Bruins get involved in...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Template For Caufield Extension Becoming Clearer
Recent contract signings from other top pending RFAs could provide the Montreal Canadiens with a clearer template of what a potential Cole Caufield extension could look like. In the last month, two 2019 NHL Draft selections, Matt Boldy (12th) and Dylan Cozens (7th) signed long-term extensions with the Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres respectively right out of their entry-level contracts (ELC); with others like Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield still at the negotiation table.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
bvmsports.com
Getting ready for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline – The Tampa Bay Lightning
Filed under: Lightning Team News 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Getting ready for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline – The Tampa Bay Lightning It will take some masterful work for Julien BriseBois to pull off a major deal this season. By JustinG. Feb 8, 2023, 3:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share…
Yardbarker
Is the Buffalo Sabres rebuild over?
Former NHL analyst Cam Charron joined Daily Faceoff Live hosts Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk for another edition of the Number Crunch to talk about the Dylan Cozens extension in Buffalo and what it means for the team moving forward. Are they still in a rebuild mode or is it playoff time? Cam also talks about the Islanders’ addition of Bo Horvat, and how close the Eastern Conference playoff picture is.
Yardbarker
Avalanche D Cale Makar (head) out at least two games
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will sit out the final two games of the team's road trip due to a head injury, coach Jared Bednar announced Thursday. Makar, 24, will miss Thursday's Stanley Cup Final rematch against the host Tampa Bay Lightning and Saturday's clash versus the Florida Panthers. The...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Former Panther, Steeler, Penguins Exec. Paul Martha Passes Away at 80
A pivotal name not just for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the city's sports history died at the age of 80.
Yardbarker
NHL Stadium Series: 2024 game could take place in Florida
The 2023 NHL Stadium Series game between the host Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped anyone from beginning to plan where the next February outdoor game will take place. NHL media member Kevin Weekes reported on Wednesday via Twitter that there...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Make Two Emergency Recalls, Injury Bug Remains
The Montreal Canadiens made two emergency recalls on Thursday, signalling that the return of injured veterans could take a little longer than expected. When Jesse Ylönen and Alex Belzile weren’t on the ice for practice in Laval on Thursday morning, you just knew something was up. The two...
Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break
The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
