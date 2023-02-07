Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs for Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to trade Devonte' Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson.
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Yardbarker
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams
All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
MILWAUKEE (115) Connaughton 2-8 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 14-23 9-13 38, Lopez 3-8 2-2 9, Allen 4-11 0-0 12, Holiday 8-16 0-0 18, Beauchamp 1-4 0-0 3, Middleton 10-18 1-1 22, Mamukelashvili 2-4 1-2 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 45-99 13-18 115. L.A. LAKERS (106) Brown...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 116, Phoenix 107
PHOENIX (107) Craig 1-6 0-0 2, Landale 2-6 0-1 4, Ayton 10-15 3-4 23, D.Lee 4-14 1-2 10, Paul 5-13 5-5 15, Wainright 4-8 6-6 17, Biyombo 1-1 0-2 2, Okogie 9-17 4-4 25, S.Lee 3-6 3-5 9. Totals 39-86 22-29 107. ATLANTA (116) Collins 6-12 4-4 16, Hunter 4-12...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Gonzaga 99, San Francisco 81
SAN FRANCISCO (15-12) Hawthorne 2-4 0-1 4, Kunen 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 5-10 1-1 14, Roberts 6-14 2-2 16, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 4-7 0-0 9, Gigiberia 3-6 2-4 8, Newbury 1-2 0-0 3, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 12-16 81. GONZAGA (20-5) Timme...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Anaheim,...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
Porterville Recorder
Clemson 57, Georgia Tech 41
CLEMSON (14-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.000, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hank 1-2, Bradford 1-4, Douglas 1-1, Elmore 1-1, Robinson 0-1, Perpignan 0-1, Whitehorn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Hank 2, Inyang 2, Bradford 1, Whitehorn 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bradford 5, Perpignan 3, Hank 2, Whitehorn 2, Robinson 1, Gaines 1,...
Comments / 0