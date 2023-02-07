ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
cryptoslate.com

Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin

Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC

Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
cryptoslate.com

Whale activity on the Bitcoin network makes up 50% of all transactions

Entity-adjusted relative on-chain volume breakdown by the USD value of the transactions. Whale activity in terms of transactions now accounts for 50% of the Bitcoin network. Whale activity is defined by a transfer volume of $1M or more. During the FTX collapse, whale activity decreased to as low as 39%.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com

Bitvavo expected to receive at least 80% of DCG’s debt

Crypto exchange Bitvavo is expecting Digital Currency Group (DCG) to repay at least 80% of its debt to the exchange, according to a Reuters report. DCG owes €280 million to Bitvavo — which equates to over $300 million — as stated in the Reuters article. Bitvavo said:
cryptoslate.com

Second worse drawdown in Bitcoin history in terms of realized cap

Market capitalization (or network value) is defined as the product of the current supply by the current USD price. Realized Cap values different parts of the supplies at different prices (instead of using the current daily close). Specifically, it is computed by valuing each UTXO by the price when it was last moved.
cryptoslate.com

Mizar Introduces Powerful Smart Trading Terminal for Profit Mazimization

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Nassau, Bahamas, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — Mizar has announced the release of its smart trading terminal. The software solution saves...
astaga.com

Cardano Could See another 36% Price Gains With Whale Activity

The crypto markets have bounced again strongly this yr in 2023, and altcoins significantly have been having fun with a gala time. Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA has rallied by greater than 60% for the reason that starting of the yr and is presently buying and selling at $0.399 with a market cap of $13.8 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy