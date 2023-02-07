Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Overall market sentiment green as AI tokens establish their rise
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $7.5 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.07 trillion — up 0.7% from $1.06 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.7% and 0.7% to $443.44 billion and $201.07 billion, respectively. The...
cryptoslate.com
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin
Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
cryptoslate.com
Whale activity on the Bitcoin network makes up 50% of all transactions
Entity-adjusted relative on-chain volume breakdown by the USD value of the transactions. Whale activity in terms of transactions now accounts for 50% of the Bitcoin network. Whale activity is defined by a transfer volume of $1M or more. During the FTX collapse, whale activity decreased to as low as 39%.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
cryptoslate.com
Bitvavo expected to receive at least 80% of DCG’s debt
Crypto exchange Bitvavo is expecting Digital Currency Group (DCG) to repay at least 80% of its debt to the exchange, according to a Reuters report. DCG owes €280 million to Bitvavo — which equates to over $300 million — as stated in the Reuters article. Bitvavo said:
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
cryptoslate.com
Second worse drawdown in Bitcoin history in terms of realized cap
Market capitalization (or network value) is defined as the product of the current supply by the current USD price. Realized Cap values different parts of the supplies at different prices (instead of using the current daily close). Specifically, it is computed by valuing each UTXO by the price when it was last moved.
u.today
SHIB and ADA Show Something You Don’t Want to Miss, Reaper Financial CEO Makes Surprising XRP Prediction, Ancient DOGE Address Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) show something you don't want to miss. According to Santiment’s data, Shiba Inu and Cardano have recently seen a spike in whale-tier transactions,...
cryptoslate.com
Mizar Introduces Powerful Smart Trading Terminal for Profit Mazimization
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Nassau, Bahamas, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — Mizar has announced the release of its smart trading terminal. The software solution saves...
astaga.com
Cardano Could See another 36% Price Gains With Whale Activity
The crypto markets have bounced again strongly this yr in 2023, and altcoins significantly have been having fun with a gala time. Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA has rallied by greater than 60% for the reason that starting of the yr and is presently buying and selling at $0.399 with a market cap of $13.8 billion.
