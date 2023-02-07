Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
BREAKING: Spurs Acquire Dewayne Dedmon in Trade with Heat; What's Next?
The Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs. What does the deal mean for both teams?
Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs for Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to trade Devonte' Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson.
Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Pistons, Nuggets Linked
The New York Knicks are a team that has been involved in a ton of NBA trade rumors recently. They have been linked to a number of different players, as Leon Rose and the front office search high and low for impact acquisitions to make. New York made a bid...
Report says Chicago Bulls unlikely to trade Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls are unlikely to trade Zach LaVine, according to a new report.
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams
All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
Raptors retrieve Jakob Poeltl from Spurs for Khem Birch, picks
The Toronto Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for power forward Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Poeltl had been with the Spurs for the past five-plus seasons, but he was chosen by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft and spent the first two years of his career there. He will likely take over as Toronto's starting center, which hurts the outlooks of Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Zach Collins receives a meaningful boost as the expected replacement for Poeltl in the Spurs' starting lineup.
