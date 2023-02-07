ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Montrose's king of Cajun dishes on crawfish season and his growing empire, plus Houston's hottest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," BB's Tex-Orleans founder and CEO Brooks Bassler joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the growing Cajun/Creole restaurant. Over the course of 15 years, BB's Tex-Orleans has grown from one, nine-table restaurant in Montrose to 14 locations in Houston and San Antonio.Bassler begins the conversation by explaining how a search for more late night dining options inspired him to start BB's. Initially, the restaurant earned acclaim for its po' boys and dishes like red beans and rice. Crawfish came after a second, larger location opened in the Heights. Now, mudbugs are...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire burns abandoned home in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke in an abandoned house in north Houston. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive. Crews on scene confirmed the property is an older house that was abandoned...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This Super Bowl weekend offers plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the city and region before the big game, starting with Mardi Gras! Galveston and a grand opening of the long-awaited Land Bridge and prairie at Memorial Park.Outdoor fun aside, look for art openings, compelling stage productions, and a starry-eyed, '90s romantic classic film. Foodie fun and a cheesy bash to toast the Super Bowl add the the gridiron glory. (Planning a big game throwdown? Check out these restaurants for catering and get wine tips from our Wine Guy, Chris Shepherd.)Enjoy; here are your best bets for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd coaches Houston — How to pop big bottles for Super Bowl bashes

Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he offers tips for hosting a memorable Super Bowl party. Take it away, Chris,The biggest professional football game of the year is upon us. What does that mean to me? Big bottles, big groups, and lots of snacks! Let’s talk about big bottles. If you’re planning on...
HOUSTON, TX
wgnradio.com

Have room in your home for a dog? Displaced canines from Texas seek shelter

Kristina Rosinia, the Chief Operating Officer for PAWS Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how the shelter received 33 dogs from five Houston-area shelters that were forced to relocate after severe weather caused building damage. To learn more about adopting or fostering one of the rescues, visit PawsChicago.org.
CHICAGO, IL
CultureMap Houston

Houston's Underbelly Hospitality restaurant group anoints D.C. chef with Michelin-star cred to direct culinary ops

Houston’s Underbelly Hospitality has filled a key leadership role. Scott Muns will serve as culinary director for the local restaurant group that currently operates four establishments — Georgia James, GJ Tavern, Wild Oats, and Underbelly Burger. A Texas native, Muns comes to Houston from Washington, D.C., where he worked for the prestigious Rose’s Restaurant Group, among others. During his tenure as head chef at Pineapple & Pearls, the restaurant earned two Michelin stars and a finalist nomination in the James Beard Awards for Best New Restaurant. He also worked as chef de cuisine at Rose’s Luxury when Bon Appetit named it...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON

Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday. Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela. Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community. His delightful fiancé,...
GALVESTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy