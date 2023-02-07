ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Fox News

960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy