Travis Kelce has message for Chiefs fans: 'Do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is begging fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia because it has backfired for fans of other teams.
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Bills' Josh Allen says Tom Brady's press conference was 'a little too sentimental for my liking'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the many holding on to the hope that Tom Brady will return for the 2023 season.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
LSU student Madison Brooks died from ‘traumatic injuries’ after good Samaritans tried to save her
Madison Brooks, 19, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" after she was hit by car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Jan. 15, shortly after the LSU sophomore was allegedly raped
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
Bills' Stefon Diggs raises eyebrows for kneeling right behind cheerleaders before catch attempt
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a bizarre way of trying to win the best catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.
Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves
The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
Madison Brooks' family 'blown away' by claims LSU student 'would not have complained' about alleged rape
The attorney for grieving mother of LSU student Madison Brooks has said he is "blown away" by claims made by one of the suspect’s lawyers that she "would not have complained at all."
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Controversial former NBA player says Colin Kaepernick had 'most freedom' he ever felt after anthem protests
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf said he spoke with Colin Kaepernick shortly after the quarterback's national anthem protests, something the former NBA player did years prior.
