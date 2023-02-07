ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. approves up to $10 billion sale of HIMARS rocket launchers, ammunition to Poland

By Mike Stone and Rhea Binoy
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8XSy_0kfZ14kk00

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its neighbor Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion.

The potential sale includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which Kyiv has praised for their battlefield successes such as destroying Russian warehouses and command posts.

The package includes 18 HIMARS launchers, 45 of the 185-mile (297-km) range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and more than 1,559 Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) rockets.

The United States has rebuffed Ukraine's requests for ATACMS missiles and Poland would not be allowed to transfer any to Ukraine without U.S. approval.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential sale on Tuesday.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland's military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," the Pentagon said.

The deal comes after Poland received clearances in 2022 to buy 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks and 250 M1A2 tanks made by General Dynamics (GD.N).

In May, Poland requested an additional 500 HIMARS launchers from the United States but, according to Polish media, Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said it was possible to offer around 200. In October, Poland signed an agreement to buy 288 Chunmoo rocket launchers from South Korea.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

"The great reinforcement of the Polish artillery is getting closers," Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter. "We are starting price negotiations."

The Pentagon said Lockheed was the prime contractor for the weapons.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
TheDailyBeast

Even North Korea Just Noticed Russia’s War in Ukraine ‘Isn’t Going So Well’

Less than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia quickly ended the war and expanded its liberated zones, but the war isn’t going as well as they thought,”...
AFP

Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side. 
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy