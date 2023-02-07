ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Huskers Basketball Wins at Somers

By Tom Walogorsky
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - It was a great win for Yorktown against rival Somers, 38-35, on Tuesday (1/31).

“It meant everything to us as a team to beat Somers on its Senior Night,” said Yorktown’s Olivia Lucas, who tallied a game-high 11 points. “We had a tough game on Friday (1/27) vs. Lakeland, so to bounce back with a big win like this is great.”

Lucas’ teammate, Kaitlyn Judge (10 points), echoed her excitement about the victory.

“The entire energy in the gym with the Yorktown-Somers rivalry and the desire to beat them on their Senior Night was really there,” Judge said. “We knew coming into this game we would have to pull out a win, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Judge ignited the Huskers with two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter, with the second one tying the game at 30-30.

“We were really locking down on defense, however the score was close for most of the game,” Judge said. “Going into the second half, we knew we needed to create more options on offense. My team did a great job of finding me for the open shot along with Ava Costello and Olivia Lucas. It felt amazing once we began knocking down those shots and we just kept going up from there.”

Lucas followed with a trey of her own, putting Yorktown up 33-30.

Somers scored the next five points, to go up 35-33, before Yorktown ended the game on a 5-0 run to seal the victory.

“After being behind a few points as a team, we knew we had to continue working together and communicating,” said Lexi Livadhi. “Knowing Somers is one of our bigger rivals, we all found that fire in us to win this game.”

Livadhi (7 points) gave Yorktown a 36-35 lead with a layup.

“After receiving a pass from KJ (Kaitlyn Judge), I went up for the layup but unfortunately missed. I was determined to get that basket, so once I got my own rebound, I went back up and got it,” Livadhi said. “After missing the first attempt and being in a situation where we were down, I knew I had to get those points for my team.”

Lucas showed her defensive prowess when she grabbed the ball from a charging Ava Giudice with 4.8 seconds remaining, enabling Yorktown to preserve its 36-35 lead.

“I knew that we needed a big defensive stop,” she said. “So, when the girl drove and exposed the ball, I just grabbed it. I was just really happy to be able to make the defensive stop for my team.”

After grabbing the ball, Lucas was fouled and made both free throws for the final points of the game.

“As soon as I got fouled, I knew that I had to make those shots to give my team the best chance to win,” Lucas said. “Once I made the first one, I felt good and just repeated the same thing for the second. After I made both, it was the best feeling because I knew that Somers could only tie it with a 3-pointer.”

Costello (4 points), Martina Prybylski (3 points), and Nicole Boccia (3 points) scored for the Huskers with Liv DelGaudio seeing game action as well.

Yorktown and Somers will play again when the Huskers host the Tuskers at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

“I know we are all looking forward to the rematch, especially since they are really going to come at us,” Judge said. “The key to winning that game would be for us to simply play our game and bring everything we have onto the court.”

Yorktown won at Brewster 38-32 on Thursday, Feb. 2, led by Lucas (13 points) and Livadhi (8 points), with Costello adding six points off the bench.

The Huskers (11-5) lost to visiting Bronxville 23-21 on Saturday (2/4), led by Judge (11 points) and Nicole Boccia (8 points).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWGRN_0kfZ10Dq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnDlC_0kfZ10Dq00

