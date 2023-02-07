ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

South Orange Planning Board Meets

By Fred Smith
 2 days ago

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The South Orange Planning Board meeting for February was brief with no new business introduced and no speakers making presentations.

Lillian Harris was sworn in as a full-time member of the Board and Susan Adamson as an Alternate Member.

The ordinance regarding the Proposed ADU (Auxiliary Dwelling Unit) permit approval was approved as being in compliance with the new Master Plan. Chairman Colton-Max noted that this resolution provides for more affordable housing for Seniors.  Village Trustee, Steve Schnall added that information will be available regarding implementation.

Nicole Dory representing Seton Hall presented an application for a new scoreboard to replace the non-functioning one.  Greer Patras the Board Planner and Zoning Officer expressed concern about the amount of light that will be emitted from the new board and requested of copy of the structure’s specifications.  The application is complete and will be presented at the March 6 or 14 meeting.

David Orth representing Seton Hall University agreed with the proposal to present the Site Plan for a 12,862 square feet addition and a 176 square feet vestibule to the Regan Recreation and Athletic Center to be heard at a Special Meeting March 14 at 7:30 pm.

The CANNABOY Tree House, LLC. Application to operate a Cannabis Retail Business at 57 South Orange Avenue will heard at a special meeting on February 15.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:21pm.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

