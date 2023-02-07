ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

Lizzie Calandruccio Scores 21 Points as Chargers Win Nail-Biter

By Dawn Miller
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team wrapped up its 17th victory of the season over Montgomery High School on Monday in a back-and-forth game that went down to the final minutes of the game. Spotswood defeated Montgomery 37-33 behind a 21-point offensive performance by sophomore standout Lizzie Calandruccio.

The Chargers took a 19-12 point lead into the halftime break, but Montgomery made the final two quarters of the game interesting. Montgomery outscored the Chargers 13-9 in the third quarter to make the final quarter of the game a nail-biter. Spotswood hung on, scoring nine in the last quarter to help the Chargers eek out the victory.

Tatum Jones put up five points. Teagan Jones dropped four points with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Ava Fama scored three points and pulled down three rebounds. Ava Hellerich added two points and pulled down six rebounds with three assists. Allie Costantino chipped in two points and grabbed two rebounds. Meaghan Bicsko had three rebounds. Isabella Vitale and Molly Walsh both had a rebound.

The Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division champions begin play in the Greater Middlesex Conference Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Spotswood is the eighth seed and takes on ninth seeded Middlesex High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m. Middlesex defeated 25th seeded Carteret High School 70-45 in the preliminary round. The Chargers received a play-in and preliminary round bye in the GMC tournament.

TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Upset by Middlesex in GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - A second half comeback fell short for the eighth seeded Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Wednesday. The Chargers were knocked out of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament in the first round by ninth seeded Middlesex High School 70-56. Spotswood was down 41-20 at the halftime break. The Chargers battled back in the final two quarters, outscoring the Blue Jays 36-29, but the comeback fell short. Middlesex moves on to the quarterfinal round to face top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Thomas eliminated 16th seeded JP Stevens High School 81-34.  Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers offense, putting up...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Clifton United Scores Big with 11-4 Win over Millburn, Basketball Teams Fall in Hard-Fought Battles

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - On Wednesday, the Clifton United, also known as the Clifton-Passaic Valley-Cedar Grove hockey team, took on Millburn in a game that resulted in the tri-op defeating the Millers 11-4. The team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and did not look back from there. Senior forward Zack Guiffrida had a six-point night for the United with four goals and two assists in the team’s win. The United got goals from senior forward Ryan Kratz who scored his 18th of the season; freshman forward Leo Marzullo, senior forward James Troller, two goals each from freshman forward Trevor...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Exciting Comeback Moves Team to First Round in Greater Middlesex County Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Thirteenth seeded Spotswood High School was down 37-25 at the halftime break to 20th seeded Carteret High School in the preliminary round of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament Tuesday. Spotswood scored 49 points in the final two quarters to take down the Ramblers and move into the first round of the county tournament.  Kiye Walker lead the Chargers offense, dropping 23 points. Aiden Scher and Rion Ahmetaj both scored 15 for Spotswood. Daniel Yarus put up nine points. Albion Ahmetaj added eight points and Casey Cumiskey chipped in two. Andre Diaz scored a game-high 28 points for Carteret. Asi Powell...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Roselle Knocks Union Out of County Tournament, 78-73

UNION, NJ -- After leading by as many as six points in a fast-paced first half, the Union boys basketball team spent much of the second half playing uphill. The sixth-seeded Farmers mounted a comeback from a double-digit deficit, but were never able to reach the top of the hill, as 11th-seeded Roselle eliminated Union in the first round of the Union County Tournament, 78-73, in a packed and boisterous gym at Union High School Thursday evening. Roselle (20-3) will move on to play third-seeded Linden in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Union (11-10) had its chances after falling behind by 12 points at...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds

PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss.  Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer.  Paramus got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter.  They found their way with 23 points in the second quarter to head into halftime tied 28-28. After a back-and-forth tightly contested battle throughout, the game sat tied at 51-51 with 1.6 seconds remaining.  Senior Mikey Salina triggered in for Hackensack with a lob on the inbound pass to Senior Eric Afrifah, who laid it in at the buzzer with no time left to win it for the Comets.  The game was there for the taking for the Spartans, but they came up just short in dramatic fashion to fall back below .500 on the season.  Paramus will look to bounce back on the road against Northern Highlands on Thursday, February 9 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Falls Just Short in Section Finals, 34-32

ANNANDALE, NJ — It was almost an upset and just like the semi-finals, came down to the last match. Watchung Hills fell to North Hunterdon in the NJSIAA Team Tournament, Final Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 on Wednesday, 34-32. “Tough loss in the finals,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “The kids wrestled their hearts out but just wasn’t enough tonight. Back to work tomorrow preparing for districts.” In the second to last match, Luke Williams pinned North’s Thales Gondim to pull the Warriors within 5 points,  34-29. It came down to Harry Liu v Brian Wilson. Liu won by decision 5-3.  Anthony DiAndrea pinned Joseph Celentano at 106, Christan Calvo pinned Evan Kinney at 150, Jordan Bash won a 20-8 major decision over Shane Wysocki at 132, and Lorenzo Percario defeated North’s Joshua Joubert at 138.
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Wrestlers Gorman, Haeringer, Fairbairn, Gomez Help United Summit Chatham Rally for Win vs. Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ -- Chatham wrestlers Tommy Gorman, Jean-Cordell Haeringer, Matt Fairbairn and Chris Gomez helped United Summit Chatham rally from an early deficit to score a 44-30 win on Wednesday. Parsippany led, 15-6, before freshman 132-pounder Gorman got USC right back in it by recording the pin in 1:25. But Parsippany regained a 27-12 advantage before USC reeled off wins in five straight bouts. Summit's Sam Gouveia started the string of wins with his pin in 3:40 at 150 pounds. Chatham senior Haeringer followed with an 11-3 major decision win before senior Fairbairn put USC in front to stay, 28-27, with his pin in 44 seconds at 165 pounds. Senior Gomez pushed his record to 18-1 at 175 pounds by winning his 18th straight match with a major decision, 10-2. George Morgan of Summit posted USC's fifth straight win of the match with a pin in 1:50 at 190 pounds for a 38-27 USC lead. Summit's sophomore heavyweight Sam Henry closed out the match with a 25-second pin for the final points. It was Henry's 12th straight win for USC (6-15).        
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Basketball Advances in Union County Playoffs; Senior Night This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hillside on Monday, 44-39, to advance in the Union County playoffs for the first time since 2016. The win against Hillside was especially noteworthy given that Rahway had already lost twice to the team in the regular season. Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez shared with us that he and the girls had a specific strategy going in to the game and that the team was able to execute it. He said, "Our main goal was to focus on our defense. Hillside has two very shifty guards and the plan was to shut them down...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Swimming: Watchung Hills Girls Top Columbia in NJSIAA North 2, Group A Quarters, 101-69

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills out-swam Columbia in the NJSIAA, North 2, Group A Quarterfinals on Thursday, 101-69. The Warriors are now 5-6 and next swim at Westfield in the semifinals on Feb. 14.   Watchung Hills first place results are: 200MR Charlotte Holliday, Madeline Goret, Shaye Bundonis, Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills)1:57.1 200 Free Rebecca Clemente (Watchung Hills)2:07.48 200 IM Charlotte Holliday (Watchung Hills)2:16.64 50 Free Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills)26.12 100 Free Mya Uku (Watchung Hills) 0:57.42 500 Free Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills) 5:26.73 100 Back Charlotte Holliday (Watchung Hills) 1:01.75 100 Breast Madeline Goret (Watchung Hills) 1:10.47 400 Free Rebecca Clemente, Charlotte Holliday, Mya Uku, Shaye Bundonis (Watchung Hills) 3:55.2
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuesday Was a Busy for Paterson Sports

PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Advances in GMC Tournament, 59-58, over North Plainfield

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team advanced in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 59-58 victory over North Plainfield on Wednesday. The Bears needed to rally from a 42-34 deficit after three quarters to eliminate North Plainfield, which held a five-point lead at halftime that grew to eight after three quarters. Nicole Motusesky scored 16 points and sank five 3-point baskets for East Brunswick (13-10). Annie Nezaria finished with 12 points and Brooke Motusesky had eight points for East Brunswick. The seventh-seeded Bears will play second-seeded South Brunswick in the quarterfinal round Saturday at 1 p.m. at Middlesex County College.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove. Jonathan Montana had three assists, and Ryan Kratz scored a goal and helped on two others. Leo Marzullo and James Troller also scored goals for Clifton. Tom Nicol had one assist.  
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Wrestle E. Brunswick, Boys Take on Woodbridge

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway girls wrestling team took on East Brunswick on Wednesday evening, while the boys hosted Woodbridge. The Rahway girls competing on Wednesday included: Alexandra Morim (107 lbs.) Jade Wong (120 lbs.) Paloma Elliott (138 lbs.) Jenna Birney and Isabella Escalante (152 lbs.) Mia Martin and Bryanna Triana (165 lbs.) Wong, Elliott, and Triana each won their matches. Meanwhile, the boys took on Woodbridge. Those wrestlers competing included: Jaeczar Evans (106 lbs.) Amadi Murray (113 lbs.) Adrian Harris (120 lbs.) Matthew Samaniego (126 lbs.) Eoghan O'Hara (132 lbs.) Daniel Gonzalez (138 lbs.) Robert Macaluso (144 lbs.) Kalen Maples (150 ls.) Joshua Tilton (157 lbs.) David Rosky (165 lbs.) Andrew Avent (175 lbs.) Austin Tilton (190 lbs.) Terrance Avent (215 lbs.) Jonathan Martinez (285 lbs.) Evans, Murray, Samaniego, O'Hara, Gonzalez, Macaluso, both Tiltons, and Martinez all won their matches. The girls also competed away on Thursday. TAPinto Rahway will be touching base with Coach Garay soon. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

BHS Winter Track Team Heads to State Sectionals on Feb. 10, with the Hopes of Further Advancement

With a very successful season winding down, the Bloomfield High winter track will compete at the NJSIAA sectional championship meet, on Feb. 10, at the Bennett Center, in Toms River, starting at 4:30 p.m.  The top six athletes in each event at the sectionals will qualify for the Group 4 championship meet, on Feb. 18, also in Toms River.  "We are looking forward to the upcoming sectionals," said BHS head coach Terry Iavarone. "We have some high hopes for the girls at the meet." Iavarone pointed out the team's four leading point scorers, in senior captain Albina Frangu (shot put), junior Ryle Sayers (400...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Weekend Update: From the Playing Fields of Princeton to the Super Bowl Spotlight

Princeton, NJ –Lots going on this weekend in Princeton, including a trio of art openings at the Arts Council on Saturday afternoon, February 11, the final four performances of Between Two Knees at McCarter, various music performances throughout the weekend, and a women’s basketball game at Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon So we direct your attention to Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, where the Super Bowl will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. What to know: First and foremost, don’t ruin your day. The hype will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, but the game won’t begin until...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey Action: Southern and Toms River North End in 1-1 Tie

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional High School Ice Hockey team played to 1 1-1 tie against Toms River North this week at the Winding River Skating Center in Toms River. Ty Schneider scored the opener for North in the second period. Thomas Giaccio's goal tied the contest in the same period. Aidan Rowland saved 21 of 22 shots for Southern. Louis Mancuso stopped 36 of 37 shots for Toms River North, Southern's season record stands at 6-9-2. 
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat High School Cheerleaders Arrive in Orlando for UCA National Cheer Competition

ORLANDO, FL - The Barnegat Bengals Varsity Cheerleading team has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort to compete in one of the most prestigious competitions.  The Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Competition is February 10-12, 2023.  The Bengals cheer team is made up of 26 athletes. For the past 17 years the Barnegat Cheerleaders have been nationally recognized at both UCA and NCA National Championships. "The team practice 3 days a week, cheers at Football and Basketball games, participate in community events, and compete locally and at the national level. The coaches shared: "The Bengals strive to be leaders in the school and ambassadors...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
