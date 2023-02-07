Lizzie Calandruccio Scores 21 Points as Chargers Win Nail-Biter

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team wrapped up its 17th victory of the season over Montgomery High School on Monday in a back-and-forth game that went down to the final minutes of the game. Spotswood defeated Montgomery 37-33 behind a 21-point offensive performance by sophomore standout Lizzie Calandruccio.

The Chargers took a 19-12 point lead into the halftime break, but Montgomery made the final two quarters of the game interesting. Montgomery outscored the Chargers 13-9 in the third quarter to make the final quarter of the game a nail-biter. Spotswood hung on, scoring nine in the last quarter to help the Chargers eek out the victory.

Tatum Jones put up five points. Teagan Jones dropped four points with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Ava Fama scored three points and pulled down three rebounds. Ava Hellerich added two points and pulled down six rebounds with three assists. Allie Costantino chipped in two points and grabbed two rebounds. Meaghan Bicsko had three rebounds. Isabella Vitale and Molly Walsh both had a rebound.

The Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division champions begin play in the Greater Middlesex Conference Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Spotswood is the eighth seed and takes on ninth seeded Middlesex High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m. Middlesex defeated 25th seeded Carteret High School 70-45 in the preliminary round. The Chargers received a play-in and preliminary round bye in the GMC tournament.



