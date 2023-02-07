Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Legislature: New bill takes aim at fentanyl traffickers
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Among the proposed laws introduced Thursday at the Nevada Legislature was a bill to tackle the state’s growing problem with street drugs laced with fentanyl. The powerful opioid is increasingly used to enhance the effects of other street drugs, often without a user’s knowledge...
2news.com
Nevada Senate Introduces Bill to Protect State Abortion Providers, Out-of-State Patients
As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions. Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senate Leader introduces bill to protect abortion access
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and other Democratic leaders introduced a bill to defend abortion access in Nevada. The bill would protect abortion providers and patients who travel to Nevada to seek abortions. Senate Bill 131 would prohibit the state from extraditing someone charged...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Legislative Democrats have filed a bill to criminalize the submission of fake electors. The legislation was introduced by Senator Skip Daly, and would make submitting false electoral votes, or taking part in a conspiracy to do so, a felony. Anyone found guilty of doing...
KOLO TV Reno
Secretary Aguilar’s future plans for Nevada Elections
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In what would be his first time testifying at the Nevada Legislature as Secretary of State, Cisco Aguilar let election committee members know in no uncertain terms; election fraud is taken seriously by his office. “We have seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud or voting...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada
“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?”. It is...
Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats Discuss Legislative Goals
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
Legislative Bll Cracks Down On Fentanyl Abuse
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
news3lv.com
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM seeks additional input on solar energy program in Nevada, other states
WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is adding an additional public hearing on potential changes to its solar energy program. Citing substantial public interest, the BLM will add one more virtual session to its series of public scoping hearings. BLM will host a total of 15 meetings on whether to update the programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada based company gets $2 billion loan for EV battery production
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a conditional $2 billion loan to Nevada based company Redwood Materials. The money will be for the construction and expansion of battery materials in McCarren to support the electric vehicle market. On Thursday morning, Governor Joe Lombardo joined U.S....
KOLO TV Reno
State rainy day fund hits record high of $904 million
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s rainy-day fund has hit a record high of $904 million, the State Treasurer said Thursday. The new all-time high comes following a transfer of more than $516 million from the state’s general fund last week. The new total of $904 million is more than double what it was in 2020.
