Inglewood, CA

nativenewsonline.net

Indigenous Culture On Full Display at Super Bowl LVII

From art unveilings to historic dance performances, Indian Country and Native American culture have been on full display in the run-up to Super Bowl LVII this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Expect even more Indigenous influences — including a mascot protest — to be woven throughout the events leading up to...
GLENDALE, AZ
Adrian Holman

Pan African Film & Arts Festival from 2/9 to 2/20

The 31st Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival will be held at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from Thursday, February 9th to Monday, February 20th. The purpose of the festival is to showcase and to preserve films and art that portray the Pan-African culture during Black History Month. The Pan-African Film & Arts Festival was founded by Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), Ja'net Dubois (Good Times), and executive director Ayuko Babu.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World’ on PBS, A Docuseries Tracing the Creative and Cultural Trajectory of The Genre Across Five Decades

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (PBS) is a four-part docuseries executive produced by Chuck D of Public Enemy and featuring interviews with a wealth of musicians, artists, scholars, and political thinkers, who trace the history and life cycle of the genre as it grew out of the Bronx in the 1970s and became a global force, and how rappers have made highlighting injustice an integral part of the artform since the moment it all began.     FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP-HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  Opening Shot: “2020,” Chuck D says over the underlying...

