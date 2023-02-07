Read full article on original website
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Senate gives final passage to school choice scholarships, teacher raises
The Utah Legislature passed a bill that will provide $8,000 scholarships to qualifying families for private education and give licensed educators a $6,000 pay raise. Read more.
Bill forcing Washington residents to vote advances from committee
Senate Bill 5209, which would require Washington residents to vote in every major election, cleared the Senate State Government and Elections Committee on Tuesday, according to a media release from Washington Senator Jeff Wilson (R). The bill will advance to the Senate Rules Committee, which is the last step before a vote on the full Senate floor. Sponsors of the bill are Democratic Senators Sam Hunt, Andy Billig, Lisa Wellman, Bob Hasegawa, Liz Lovelett, Rebecca Saldaña, Marko Liias, Steve Conway, Manka Dhingra, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Joe Nguyen, Javier Valdez and Claire Wilson. According to the text of the bill, it would require every eligible voter to either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. However, the bill also says that “no excuse is required for a waiver.”
Indiana bill would ban protests at private residences as trend of targeting officials' homes grows
Legislators in Indiana are debating a proposed law that would make it a felony to picket or protest outside someone's home, regardless of whether they are elected officials.
NY Republicans blast Democrat governor's housing plan as 'radical' power grab: 'Dangerous precedent'
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration
A proposal to create a state board to review and in some cases set upper price limits on prescription drugs cleared the Virginia Senate on a bipartisan 26-13 vote Friday but faces dim prospects in the House after opposition from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Legislation from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, to set up a Prescription […] The post Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would give teachers in some school districts funding for optional handgun safety training
A bill that would fund specialized, optional firearm safety training for school employees passed out of the House Education Committee Wednesday. State law already allows local school boards to authorize administrators, teachers and other staff to carry a firearm on school grounds. HB 1177 would reallocate funding from the Indiana Safe Schools and related funds for optional firearms instruction for school employees. The bill also provides funding for counseling services for students, teachers, school staff and employees in the event of a school shooting.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
House committee takes step towards partisan school board elections, with local option
Forcing school board candidates to declare a political party took a step closer to reality in the Indiana House Elections Committee Wednesday. Much of the testimony mirrored a Senate committee on the subject last week, though many more people showed up in support in the House. Supporters of the idea...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed bill to require schools to report kids who share gender identity, orientation information
A state lawmaker wants to require public schools to reveal certain details of how children express their gender identity and orientation in the classroom. SB 354, authored by Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond), would make teachers tell parents if a student expresses changes in certain aspects of their name, attire or pronouns.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
The federal government could control Indiana's air pollution if permit fees don't go up
Indiana could lose the authority to control its air pollution if the state doesn’t increase fees for companies that pollute. Senate Bill 155 aims to keep that authority in the hands of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The good news is, air pollution in Indiana — and around...
Senate passes bill to name law enforcement scholarship after retired Sen. Karen Mayne
A potential scholarship for law enforcement officers was renamed in honor of longtime Democratic state Sen. Karen Mayne, who retired last month for health reasons.
Dominion-backed energy bills differ in House and Senate
(The Center Square) – A set of once-matching utility regulation bills backed by Dominion Energy passed out of the Virginia Senate and House this week, paving the way for further debate and discussion as lawmakers seek to settle differences between the two bills. Lawmakers in the Senate voted Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 1265 – a measure that currently looks very different from companion House Bill 1770, which also cleared the House of Delegates Tuesday. ...
WIBW
Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
