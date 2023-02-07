ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KARE 11

House approves immigrant driver's license bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bill forcing Washington residents to vote advances from committee

Senate Bill 5209, which would require Washington residents to vote in every major election, cleared the Senate State Government and Elections Committee on Tuesday, according to a media release from Washington Senator Jeff Wilson (R). The bill will advance to the Senate Rules Committee, which is the last step before a vote on the full Senate floor. Sponsors of the bill are Democratic Senators Sam Hunt, Andy Billig, Lisa Wellman, Bob Hasegawa, Liz Lovelett, Rebecca Saldaña, Marko Liias, Steve Conway, Manka Dhingra, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Joe Nguyen, Javier Valdez and Claire Wilson. According to the text of the bill, it would require every eligible voter to either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. However, the bill also says that “no excuse is required for a waiver.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Virginia Mercury

Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration

A proposal to create a state board to review and in some cases set upper price limits on prescription drugs cleared the Virginia Senate on a bipartisan 26-13 vote Friday but faces dim prospects in the House after opposition from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.  Legislation from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, to set up a Prescription […] The post Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bill would give teachers in some school districts funding for optional handgun safety training

A bill that would fund specialized, optional firearm safety training for school employees passed out of the House Education Committee Wednesday. State law already allows local school boards to authorize administrators, teachers and other staff to carry a firearm on school grounds. HB 1177 would reallocate funding from the Indiana Safe Schools and related funds for optional firearms instruction for school employees. The bill also provides funding for counseling services for students, teachers, school staff and employees in the event of a school shooting.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Dominion-backed energy bills differ in House and Senate

(The Center Square) – A set of once-matching utility regulation bills backed by Dominion Energy passed out of the Virginia Senate and House this week, paving the way for further debate and discussion as lawmakers seek to settle differences between the two bills. Lawmakers in the Senate voted Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 1265 – a measure that currently looks very different from companion House Bill 1770, which also cleared the House of Delegates Tuesday. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE

