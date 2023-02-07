A man attacked his family then got into a SWAT standoff in St. Joseph County. County Police say were called to a mobile home on Locust Road – just south of Kern Road – on Tuesday night for a man who allegedly attacked his mother. Investigators say 36-year-old Stephen Teacher punched his mother, then pulled the trigger to a handgun twice while pointing it at her chest.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO