Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
22 WSBT
Councilmembers hold South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop
The latest South Bend 2045 public visioning workshop was hosted by First district councilman Canneth Lee at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. Lee says these workshops gives them a chance to talk to residents about the projects important to them and the timelines they have for them. “I want programs...
wtvbam.com
MSP looking for stolen vehicle taken from St. Joseph County dealership
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a theft of a vehicle from a St. Joseph County car dealership. They say the vehicle was stolen from the Car Factory on U.S. 131 near Three Rivers some time after 5:00 p.m. last Friday, February 3. The...
95.3 MNC
One person injured in St. Joseph County after vehicle struck by train
One person was injured when a vehicle was struck by a train in St. Joseph County. County Police responded to the call just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Apple Road, just south of Lincolnway in Osceola. Investigators say that the back of the vehicle was stuck on...
22 WSBT
Victim identified in January Three Rivers house fire
The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a January fire in Three Rivers. He was identified as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a structure fire.
95.3 MNC
Man attacks family, gets into SWAT standoff in St. Joseph County
A man attacked his family then got into a SWAT standoff in St. Joseph County. County Police say were called to a mobile home on Locust Road – just south of Kern Road – on Tuesday night for a man who allegedly attacked his mother. Investigators say 36-year-old Stephen Teacher punched his mother, then pulled the trigger to a handgun twice while pointing it at her chest.
22 WSBT
Crash diverts traffic on US 20 bypass near airport
A crash on the US 20 bypass stopped traffic on the bypass west of South Bend. A WSBT 22 photojournalist on the scene reports that traffic is moving. St. Joseph County dispatch says it’s between State Road 2 and Old US 20. There’s no information yet about how many...
abc57.com
Driver receives minor injuries in train crash on Apple Road
OSCEOLA, Ind. - A driver sustained minor injuries when their vehicle was hit by a train in Osceola Tuesday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Apple Road and Lincolnway for a crash involving a vehicle and train. According to...
22 WSBT
South Bend Schools weighs closing schools
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend school facilities are at risk of no longer being used as a regular neighborhood school. This is all a part of the district's "Master Facilities Plan." One of the many ongoing community meetings is bringing out younger faces concerned about their...
WNDU
4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving four cars on State Road 933 in South Bend. It happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 933 just south of Dorr Road and outside of the entrance to Holy Cross College. Two people were taken by...
abc57.com
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
abc57.com
Crews responding to house fire on West Jefferson Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in at 1:31 p.m. No injuries have been reported so far. Multiple units are currently on scene.
abc57.com
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
abc57.com
Berrien county road closures for tree work, reopening March 7
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.- Both Shedd and Eureka Roads in Berrien County will be under construction for tree work for the next few weeks. Shedd Road will be closed between Wilson Road and the state line. Eureka Road will be closed between M-140 and Brush Lake Road. Both are expected to...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
22 WSBT
Minor injuries in Tuesday's car and train collision
Osceola, IN — More details have been released about a train and car collision that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Osceola. Emergency crews from Penn Fire responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Police say the rear end of a northbound vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks...
abc57.com
South Bend Police determine Use of Force was not violated in November incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police Department Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski has determined officers involved in the November 2022 incident with a black man did not violate Use of Force policies, according to reports. The following groups within the police department continue to investigate the incident:. Supervisors. Use...
WNDU
St. Joseph County judge charged with misconduct
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several disciplinary charges have been filed against a judge in St. Joseph County. According to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, St. Joseph Probate Court Judge Jason Cichowicz is facing seven counts of misconduct. Two counts are from when Cichowicz was an attorney. The...
963xke.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
