Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: Pearlville Weekend is back, but this time the script is flipped

“The big weekend” is starting to become somewhat of a tradition at Neville Arena. It’s everything they could’ve hoped for when they broke ground on the building 15 years ago: Last year, the students camped out for the Kentucky game, creating a city of tents and a scene the envy of the college sports world. They huddled around heaters, played tailgate games and blasted ‘Freebird.’ Three guys carried a couch out of their dorm room in The Village, and among all the bodies a blonde sat next to a railing reading her textbook with a headlamp. They were all waiting to see future NBA stars on Saturday morning follow the act of an Olympic gold medalist on Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika veteran’s Flags for Vets nonprofit has installed hundreds of flagpoles

If you’ve seen a residential flagpole go up in the Lee County area in recent years, there’s a good chance Jamie Popwell was behind it. Popwell, a Marine veteran and founder of Flags for Vets, estimates he has put up close to 200 flagpoles across Lee and surrounding counties since January 2017, often times in a veteran’s yard. In that time, Flags for Vets has spread across the country with Popwell personally putting up 604 flagpoles across 26 states. There are now eight Flags for Vets chapters across the country.
Opelika-Auburn News

Heading into gauntlet, Auburn not feeling sunk by Tennessee loss

The postgame scene in Knoxville wasn’t complete hopelessness, apparently. Retold by Jaylin Williams on Monday, the Auburn forward said that, following the Tigers’ loss to then-No. 2 Tennessee, a 46-43 heartbreak that came down to the final possession, he and his teammates weren’t feeling totally sunk. “We...
Opelika-Auburn News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Opelika and Montgomery locations

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing the doors on its Tiger Town location in Opelika. The news came over the weekend as “store closing” and “all sales final” signs were placed on the store’s front doors. According to WSFA, Bed Bath & Beyond on East...
Opelika-Auburn News

Texas A&M completes sweep as Auburn falls in College Station

For the second game in a row, Auburn lost in the final seconds, this time suffering a 83-78 defeat in a rematch with Texas A&M on Tuesday in College Station. It marked the third-consecutive time the Aggies have beaten the Tigers, and the latter of those squads has now lost four of its last five. Auburn has lost those games by an average of 6.8 points, and its past three losses have come by a combined 11 points.
Opelika-Auburn News

Hype Bar and Grill coming soon

A new bar with a twist is set to open soon in the Auburn-Opelika area. Hype Bar and Grill is slated to open the first week of March and will not only serve alcoholic beverages and food but will also offer hookahs and cigars. There will be 30 hookahs with...
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee-Scott boys punch ticket to Final Four; join LSA girls in Montgomery

Lee-Scott has two teams headed to the AISA’s Class AAA Final Four. The Lee-Scott boys basketball team topped visiting Monroe 64-44 on Tuesday night in the state quarterfinals to punch the team’s ticket to the Final Four — and to join the girls, who had already clinched their own trip to Montgomery.
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka’s Ja’saveion Moore leads Indians in postseason push

Ja’saveion Moore has gotten a chance to capitalize on a shift in Loachapoka’s personnel change, learning under two coaching philosophies that have taught the senior to thrive. A standout player for the Indians averaging over 25 points per game in his senior season, that shift in staff didn’t...
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka boys, girls sweep Area 7-1A tournament titles

The season series between the Loachapoka Indians and their nearby rival Notasulga Blue Devils had already been an evenly matched close shave. Through two games, the Battle for Highway 14 was split with both games being decided by a combined six points. Thursday night’s installment lived up to the hype,...
