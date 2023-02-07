“The big weekend” is starting to become somewhat of a tradition at Neville Arena. It’s everything they could’ve hoped for when they broke ground on the building 15 years ago: Last year, the students camped out for the Kentucky game, creating a city of tents and a scene the envy of the college sports world. They huddled around heaters, played tailgate games and blasted ‘Freebird.’ Three guys carried a couch out of their dorm room in The Village, and among all the bodies a blonde sat next to a railing reading her textbook with a headlamp. They were all waiting to see future NBA stars on Saturday morning follow the act of an Olympic gold medalist on Friday night.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO