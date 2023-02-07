Read full article on original website
LEE: Pearlville Weekend is back, but this time the script is flipped
“The big weekend” is starting to become somewhat of a tradition at Neville Arena. It’s everything they could’ve hoped for when they broke ground on the building 15 years ago: Last year, the students camped out for the Kentucky game, creating a city of tents and a scene the envy of the college sports world. They huddled around heaters, played tailgate games and blasted ‘Freebird.’ Three guys carried a couch out of their dorm room in The Village, and among all the bodies a blonde sat next to a railing reading her textbook with a headlamp. They were all waiting to see future NBA stars on Saturday morning follow the act of an Olympic gold medalist on Friday night.
Opelika veteran’s Flags for Vets nonprofit has installed hundreds of flagpoles
If you’ve seen a residential flagpole go up in the Lee County area in recent years, there’s a good chance Jamie Popwell was behind it. Popwell, a Marine veteran and founder of Flags for Vets, estimates he has put up close to 200 flagpoles across Lee and surrounding counties since January 2017, often times in a veteran’s yard. In that time, Flags for Vets has spread across the country with Popwell personally putting up 604 flagpoles across 26 states. There are now eight Flags for Vets chapters across the country.
Heading into gauntlet, Auburn not feeling sunk by Tennessee loss
The postgame scene in Knoxville wasn’t complete hopelessness, apparently. Retold by Jaylin Williams on Monday, the Auburn forward said that, following the Tigers’ loss to then-No. 2 Tennessee, a 46-43 heartbreak that came down to the final possession, he and his teammates weren’t feeling totally sunk. “We...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Opelika and Montgomery locations
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing the doors on its Tiger Town location in Opelika. The news came over the weekend as “store closing” and “all sales final” signs were placed on the store’s front doors. According to WSFA, Bed Bath & Beyond on East...
Texas A&M completes sweep as Auburn falls in College Station
For the second game in a row, Auburn lost in the final seconds, this time suffering a 83-78 defeat in a rematch with Texas A&M on Tuesday in College Station. It marked the third-consecutive time the Aggies have beaten the Tigers, and the latter of those squads has now lost four of its last five. Auburn has lost those games by an average of 6.8 points, and its past three losses have come by a combined 11 points.
City of Opelika names street after Patsy Boyd Parker honoring her positive impact in the community
The City of Opelika is naming a newly constructed street within the Opelika Northeast Industrial Park in honor of Patsy Boyd Parker, an Opelika native said to have done much to serve her community. At the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the council passed a resolution to name the roadway...
Hype Bar and Grill coming soon
A new bar with a twist is set to open soon in the Auburn-Opelika area. Hype Bar and Grill is slated to open the first week of March and will not only serve alcoholic beverages and food but will also offer hookahs and cigars. There will be 30 hookahs with...
Lee-Scott boys punch ticket to Final Four; join LSA girls in Montgomery
Lee-Scott has two teams headed to the AISA’s Class AAA Final Four. The Lee-Scott boys basketball team topped visiting Monroe 64-44 on Tuesday night in the state quarterfinals to punch the team’s ticket to the Final Four — and to join the girls, who had already clinched their own trip to Montgomery.
Loachapoka’s Ja’saveion Moore leads Indians in postseason push
Ja’saveion Moore has gotten a chance to capitalize on a shift in Loachapoka’s personnel change, learning under two coaching philosophies that have taught the senior to thrive. A standout player for the Indians averaging over 25 points per game in his senior season, that shift in staff didn’t...
Tonight: Local restaurant Walter's Gas and Grill to premiere on Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible
A restaurant located just outside of Opelika, Walter’s Gas and Grill, is about to become nationally known as it appears on the Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible this week. The Walter’s Gas and Grill episode, titled “Running on Empty,” will premiere on Food Network on Thursday night at 7...
Loachapoka boys, girls sweep Area 7-1A tournament titles
The season series between the Loachapoka Indians and their nearby rival Notasulga Blue Devils had already been an evenly matched close shave. Through two games, the Battle for Highway 14 was split with both games being decided by a combined six points. Thursday night’s installment lived up to the hype,...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for February 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Auburn police search for man who is reportedly armed Wednesday morning; Lee-Scott Academy now all clear after brief shelter-in-place
Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. there was a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive as police searched for a reportedly armed man that fled from a domestic call. Auburn police released an update around 9:05 a.m. stating they were unable to locate the suspect. Police described him...
Man who fled domestic dispute Wednesday morning hasn’t been located; police said he's not a threat to the public at this time
Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. there was a heavy police presence near Aubie Drive and Academy Drive as police searched for a reportedly armed man that fled from a domestic call. Lee-Scott Academy went under a shelter-in-place order, as a precaution, for less than 30 minutes. Auburn police released an...
