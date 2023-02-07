ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday

A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year.  And while the lion's share of the public will ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is A Big Fan Of 1 NFC Quarterback

Future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski has done the media rounds during Super Bowl week, and deftly generated attention with interesting soundbites.  Gronk first revealed that he was the one who suggested Tom Brady take time away from work before starting his career as a broadcaster. He then ...
Look: Someone Made Ridiculous Super Bowl MVP Bet

It wouldn't be a major sporting event without someone lighting their money on fire with a ridiculous bet. According to Ben Fawkes, a Pennsylvania resident is putting down $130 on PointsBet Sportsbook for an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. Fans reacted to the story on ...
Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Expert shares gargantuan 200-1 longshot bet

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the Eagles' offense, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and he was targeted another eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over/under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props at Caesars Sportsbook is also eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Which way should you go with your 2023 Super Bowl prop bets? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you back him with your Super Bowl prop picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.
A guide for Super Bowl betting and the wild world of prop bets, from TD totals to the Gatorade shower

You want to bet on the Super Bowl. Of course you want to bet on the Super Bowl. The amount of betting on this year’s Super Bowl is estimated to reach $16 billion this year with a record 50.4 million Americans planning to wager, per the Associated Press. That’s mostly a result of legalized gambling in many states, though the estimate includes people who will bet with an illegal bookie or do so casually with a friend. Because sports betting is legal in New York and New Jersey, gambling is now easy for local fans. You’ve seen all the ads, and surely,...
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles

The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet

For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
Super Bowl Prop Bet History: Gatorade Bath Color

There are a countless number of prop bets for the Super Bowl, but one of the last and one of my personal favorites is the Gatorade bath. Betting on what color Gatorade is dumped on the winning coach is what many of us have to do to get through the pain of watching a Super Bowl that doesn’t include our team. When time is running out at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona, which coach is getting doused is the most important, but the color is a close second.

