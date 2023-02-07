Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday
A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year. And while the lion's share of the public will ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is A Big Fan Of 1 NFC Quarterback
Future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski has done the media rounds during Super Bowl week, and deftly generated attention with interesting soundbites. Gronk first revealed that he was the one who suggested Tom Brady take time away from work before starting his career as a broadcaster. He then ...
Super Bowl 57 picks: Chiefs or Eagles for Lombardi Trophy? Who wins game's MVP?
Philadelphia and Kansas City are set to meet on Super Sunday, each team looking for its second title of the 21st century. Who lifts the Lombardi?
Look: Someone Made Ridiculous Super Bowl MVP Bet
It wouldn't be a major sporting event without someone lighting their money on fire with a ridiculous bet. According to Ben Fawkes, a Pennsylvania resident is putting down $130 on PointsBet Sportsbook for an offensive lineman to win Super Bowl LVII MVP at 250-1 odds. Fans reacted to the story on ...
5 of the most fun Super Bowl 57 prop bets for Chiefs-Eagles
Let’s be honest, the amount of prop bets out there for the Super Bowl can get overwhelming. From your traditional player props to the crazy novelty props and everything in between, deciding to where to throw the money you budgeted for the big game can be tough. Luckily for...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Expert shares gargantuan 200-1 longshot bet
Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the Eagles' offense, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and he was targeted another eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over/under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props at Caesars Sportsbook is also eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Which way should you go with your 2023 Super Bowl prop bets? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you back him with your Super Bowl prop picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.
A guide for Super Bowl betting and the wild world of prop bets, from TD totals to the Gatorade shower
You want to bet on the Super Bowl. Of course you want to bet on the Super Bowl. The amount of betting on this year’s Super Bowl is estimated to reach $16 billion this year with a record 50.4 million Americans planning to wager, per the Associated Press. That’s mostly a result of legalized gambling in many states, though the estimate includes people who will bet with an illegal bookie or do so casually with a friend. Because sports betting is legal in New York and New Jersey, gambling is now easy for local fans. You’ve seen all the ads, and surely,...
Yardbarker
SI Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20 on the Eagles or Chiefs, Win $200 if your Pick Hits
New users of SI Sportsbook can add an extra $200 in bonus bets to their account if they successfully pick the winner between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, thanks to the latest SI Sportsbook promo code. SI Sportsbook has earned a reputation for being a trusted, premium sportsbook,...
FanDuel Super Bowl Promo: Claim Bonus Before Chiefs-Eagles Kickoff
This FanDuel Super Bowl promo includes a $3,000 no-sweat bet for the Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl 57.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
NFL World Reacts To Donna Kelce's Viral Super Bowl Outfit
Super Bowl LVII features a lot of great storylines, but there's one that stands out from the rest. Jason and Travis Kelce will be the first pair of brothers to compete against each other in Super Bowl history. Both have won a championship for their respective teams, but only one will emerge ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Sharp action, big liability, insane Super Bowl MVP bet
For the past week or so, it’s been all quiet on the southwestern front, with little or no Super Bowl odds movement for Sunday’s game in suburban Phoenix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stable 1.5-point favorites at FOX Bet against the Kansas City Chiefs with perhaps a stray Philly -2 out there at a sportsbook or two.
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
Super Bowl Prop Bet History: Gatorade Bath Color
There are a countless number of prop bets for the Super Bowl, but one of the last and one of my personal favorites is the Gatorade bath. Betting on what color Gatorade is dumped on the winning coach is what many of us have to do to get through the pain of watching a Super Bowl that doesn’t include our team. When time is running out at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona, which coach is getting doused is the most important, but the color is a close second.
Comments / 0