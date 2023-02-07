Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the Eagles' offense, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and he was targeted another eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over/under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props at Caesars Sportsbook is also eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Which way should you go with your 2023 Super Bowl prop bets? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you back him with your Super Bowl prop picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

