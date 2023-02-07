Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CoinDesk
Hermès Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against MetaBirkins NFTs, Setting Powerful Precedent for NFT Creators
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Afterseveral days of deliberation, the nine-person jury in the copyright infringement trial between Hèrmes and non-fungible token (NFT) artist Mason Rothschild ruled Wednesday in favor of the French luxury brand. The Hermès lawsuit...
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S Judge John Dorsey ordered that FTX's new leadership and its official creditor committee can subpoena the crypto exchange's founders and former executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried. Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Constance Wang...
CoinDesk
FTX Lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell Bill $7.5M for First 19 Day's Bankruptcy Work
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell billed $7.5 million for work on the FTX bankruptcy case in November, a period covering just 19 days, a Tuesdaycourt filing shows. The firm – whose appointment raised qualms...
CoinDesk
EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre Set to Plead Guilty to Role in Alleged $59M Ponzi Scheme
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The CEO of cryptocurrency and forex trading platform EminiFX is now expected to plead guilty for his role in an alleged fraud that federal prosecutors say duped investors out of $59 million. Eddy Alexandre,...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Introduce Aave Rival Dubbed Spark Protocol
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, thedecentralized finance (DeFi) giant that facilitates the generation of the DAI stablecoin, is releasing a lending platform that will rival Aave, one of Ethereum's largest DeFi products. Spark Protocol, which is a fork...
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments Firm MoonPay and NFT Marketplace LooksRare Ink Partnership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 payments firm MoonPay is teaming up with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare to allow traders to easily purchase cryptocurrency and NFTs on the platform, the companies said Thursday. MoonPay’s infrastructure aims to help...
CoinDesk
Bank of America: Innovation to Expand Decentralized Finance Functionality Over Time
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The correction in digital asset markets last year led to a shift in focus and capital from speculative trading to projects with real-world functionality. However, decentralized finance’s (DeFi) current functionality “barely scratches the surface,” Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Supporting Women in the Web3 Workplace: Insights and Best Practices With Chelsea Maclin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kamz is joined byChelsea Cain Maclin, R Labs’s brand and community-marketing master. She is also co-founder of R Planet NFTs. Previously, she was Vice President of Marketing for Bumble where she led brand, marketing, and partnerships teams, and helped scale the business to 100M downloads and a $12B IPO. She’s also an active angel investor, focusing on womxn and BIPOC founders, within sustainable consumer packed goods (CPG), mental health, and safety sectors. In 2019, Chelsea was named as one of Business Insider’s 20 CMOs to Watch.
CoinDesk
Cardano DEX SundaeSwap Floats First On-Chain Governance Proposal
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Prominent Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap has floated its firston-chain governance proposal, developers said Tuesday. Voting on the proposal is scheduled to run until Feb. 19. “Until now, exactly how that governance should take...
CoinDesk
OP Token Falls After Surprise Optimism Airdrop
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Optimism Network conducted a surprise token airdrop Thursday, sending 11.7 million governance tokens to more than 300,000 wallets, according to ablog post by layer 2 blockchain’s caretaker group, Optimism Collective. Optimism’s airdrop is...
CoinDesk
FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk
Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank (SBNY) faces aputative class-action lawsuit for its involvement in the operations of the now-failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Statistica Ltd. claim the bank "had...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service DAO Passes Vote to Sell 10K Ether
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS)DAO has passed a vote to liquidate 10,000 ether (ETH) for USDC to cover operating costs for the next two years. ENS is a decentralized domain name protocol; its ENS...
Comments / 0