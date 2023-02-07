The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

