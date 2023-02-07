Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A five-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the shore during daylight for Tyler Doyle, 22.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Feb. 11:. 1. Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Registration: Today, 10 a.m.-noon, Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball Complex, 395 Perimeter Road, South Elm Street. Teams available for ages 7 through 12. Registration fee $45 if paid before March 4. Information: Graham Burney at 910-874-4457. (READ MORE)
Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina
In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
cbs17
Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
Here are three things to know for Sunday, Feb. 12:. 1. Dementia Caregiver Support Group: Wednesday, 2 p.m., Bladen County Division on Aging, 608 McLeod Street, Elizabethtown. Provided by Community Home Care & Hospice. Sessions will be held on the third Wednesday of each month. 2. All You Can Eat...
WECT
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
Body Found in Car in Lumberton Leads to Arrests and Ongoing Investigation
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
bladenonline.com
Campfire At Cape Fear Farmers Market To Kick Off Trail Festival Weekend
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and partners are planning to kick off the Year of the Trail Festival Weekend over President’s Day Weekend in true outdoor fashion with a campfire at the Cape Fear Farmers Market. In conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural...
WECT
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
WECT
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
North Carolina jail attack seriously injures officer; sheriff blames low staffing
The day of the attack, only seven officers were working at the jail -- which is a job for nine officers, the sheriff said.
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
foxwilmington.com
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD is investigating a homicide
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
Comments / 3