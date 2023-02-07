ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Judge Rejects Bankman-Fried's Bail Modification Request

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A federal judge rejected a joint request to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions to allow him to use certain messaging tools. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the Southern District of New York, said...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
TheDailyBeast

CNN Forces GOP Rep to Admit There’s ‘No Evidence’ Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly grilled House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday over his wild assertion that the Chinese spy balloon could have contained “bioweapons,” forcing the GOP lawmaker to admit he had “no evidence” to back his claim.Prior to the U.S. military shooting down the surveillance craft on Saturday, Comer took Republican hysterics over the balloon to new heights by invoking the COVID-19 “lab leak theory” and fear-mongering about possible biological warfare.“My concern is that the federal government doesn't know what's in that balloon,” he told Fox News on Friday. “Is that bioweapons in that balloon? Did...
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan Prosecutor Drafted Charges Against Trump but Never Filed Them: Book

Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

AOC smears The Post as she falsely claims Hunter Biden laptop story is ‘half-fake’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed on Wednesday that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop is “half-fake” — as she smeared The Post’s bombshell reporting that first exposed the device and its contents. “We’re talking about Hunter Biden’s half-fake laptop story. I mean, this is an embarrassment,” the 33-year-old raged, suggesting the House Oversight Committee hearing should have been focused on issues like abortion and civil rights. The Bronx and Queens lawmaker made the remarks as lawmakers grilled Twitter executives over the social media giant’s suppression of The Post’s October 2020 stories on the so-called “laptop from hell.” AOC’s rant got off to a...
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
