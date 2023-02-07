Read full article on original website
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
Sam Bankman-Fried's psychiatrist was hired at FTX to 'coach' and counsel employees, report says
Some staffers told the Wall Street Journal the psychiatrist made it clear he could offer employees drugs like Adderall or Xanax.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried objects to tighter bail, says prosecutors 'sandbagged' him
NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday urged a U.S. judge not to ban the indicted FTX cryptocurrency executive from communicating with former colleagues as part of his bail, saying prosecutors "sandbagged" the process to put their client in the "worst possible light."
CoinDesk
US Judge Rejects Bankman-Fried's Bail Modification Request
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A federal judge rejected a joint request to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions to allow him to use certain messaging tools. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the Southern District of New York, said...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and order
The FBI’s crucial role in holding domestic terrorists to account has been proven in court repeatedly, as has the national scope of the threat.
CNN Forces GOP Rep to Admit There’s ‘No Evidence’ Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly grilled House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday over his wild assertion that the Chinese spy balloon could have contained “bioweapons,” forcing the GOP lawmaker to admit he had “no evidence” to back his claim.Prior to the U.S. military shooting down the surveillance craft on Saturday, Comer took Republican hysterics over the balloon to new heights by invoking the COVID-19 “lab leak theory” and fear-mongering about possible biological warfare.“My concern is that the federal government doesn't know what's in that balloon,” he told Fox News on Friday. “Is that bioweapons in that balloon? Did...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Manhattan Prosecutor Drafted Charges Against Trump but Never Filed Them: Book
Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, at one point drafted a charging document against Donald Trump for “a scheme to create and use false financial statements to obtain bank financing and other business advantages”—but Pomerantz’s charges were never officially filed against the former president, according to his upcoming book, People vs. Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who resigned last February over frustrations with newly elected DA Alvin Bragg, spoke Monday with Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host also shared several excerpts from the book, which comes out Tuesday. “[Pomerantz] tells us that in conjunction with the DA telling prosecutors in his office that they could go ahead with their plans to charge Trump, Mark Pomerantz says they did, in fact, draw up…‘draft charging language’ for potential charges against Trump,” the MSNBC anchor said. In his memoir, Pomerantz also describes how prosecutors had to consider whether Trump was “legally insane.” Late last year, the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine.Read more at The Daily Beast.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
AOC smears The Post as she falsely claims Hunter Biden laptop story is ‘half-fake’
Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed on Wednesday that Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop is “half-fake” — as she smeared The Post’s bombshell reporting that first exposed the device and its contents. “We’re talking about Hunter Biden’s half-fake laptop story. I mean, this is an embarrassment,” the 33-year-old raged, suggesting the House Oversight Committee hearing should have been focused on issues like abortion and civil rights. The Bronx and Queens lawmaker made the remarks as lawmakers grilled Twitter executives over the social media giant’s suppression of The Post’s October 2020 stories on the so-called “laptop from hell.” AOC’s rant got off to a...
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
