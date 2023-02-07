Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in...
KNOE TV8
LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston. District X includes Caldwell, Jackson,...
KNOE TV8
Valentine’s in the Garden
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
KNOE TV8
NELA group feeds residents free meals throughout Winn Parish
Stroll through the Biedenharn garden with your partner for Valentine's Day. KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Louisiana losing residents. Updated: 22 hours ago. Louisiana losing residents, according to a report from Louisiana Tech's Center for Economic Development.
KNOE TV8
Wellspring hosts local high school students for Civic Engagement Institute for Youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring hosted the Civic Engagement Institute for Youth(CEIY) on Feb. 6 and 7, 2023 in the Technology Center at Louisiana Delta Community College. The CEIY is designed to help engage students by teaching them the best practices of civic engagement. High school sophomores and juniors...
KNOE TV8
AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is accepting applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards. They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the...
KNOE TV8
Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
KEDM
Local developers, agencies breathe new life into historic Miller-Roy building, reopening Feb. 2
MONROE, La. — The historic Miller-Roy building, once a vital part of African American culture in downtown Monroe, is officially reopening to the community as of its Thursday, Feb. 2 ribbon cutting at 3:00 p.m. Located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, the Miller-Roy building was built in 1929...
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
Lincoln Parish School Board adopts motion to consolidate all elementary schools
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School Board has proposed a plan to unify all four elementary schools into a K-5. President of the Lincoln Parish School Board, Joe Mitcham says The sole purpose is to reduce the number of transitions for the students. “Our young children, let’s say K-1 and K-2, they […]
KNOE TV8
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologists Margo Altshuler
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes. ULM, Louisiana Tech, and Louisiana Delta Community College have child development centers on campus. Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level. Updated: 3 hours ago.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Live2Lead coming to Ruston Friday
Lincoln Parish and the surrounding area will have an opportunity to participate in a leadership seminar as Live2Lead is set for The Depot Coffee House Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $89.99 for a single ticket, $242.97 for half a table (3 tickets) and $431.95 for a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: RES’s Brandy Roberson uses physical activity to educate
Physical activity may not solve all of our problems, but Brandy Roberson believes it’s a good start. Roberson has been teaching health and physical education at Ruston Elementary for six years. Roberson, who has also taught and coached at other schools in Lincoln Parish, coaches basketball and cross country at Ruston Elementary as well.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
Louisiana mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A mother is accused of strangling her pregnant 14-year-old daughter during an argument. On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that […]
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
Comments / 0