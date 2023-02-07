Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WKBW-TV
Black History Month - Dr. Ezekiel E. Nelson--a local black physician
Today Dr. Torre is telling us about a local black physician, Dr. Ezekiel E. Nelson. Dr. Nelson was born in Louisiana in 1881. He got his doctorial and medical license at Boston University and while doing that work, he saw Buffalo in the summer of 1917. He worked as a dining car worker. Dr. Torre says he loved it so much that after he got his medical degree, he brought his wife and moved here in the 1920’s. Dr. Ezekiel was passionate about helping people. Dr. Torre says while doing his travels in the early 1920’s Dr. Ezekiel E. Nelson met Marcus Garvey and was inspired by the idea of self-help, of growing the economy for black people by using the community as a way to try and build it. After a while of being inspired by those concepts he decided to help found the Buffalo Cooperative Economic Society which ended up being a bastion of support for the Buffalo community.
WKBW-TV
Locust Street Art provides free or low-cost art classes for students of all ages in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sitting in the heart of the Fruit Belt community in Buffalo is a magical place that has been providing free and low cost access to art education for more than 60 years. If you haven't been to Locust Street Art, or supported some of the...
WKBW-TV
Students learn lesson in accountability and responsibility
LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — Students at the Global Charter Concepts High School in Lackawanna got a lesson in accountability. They are learning about journalism and deadlines for their work. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley was invited into their classroom to explore their work. “You're in charge of the...
WKBW-TV
Summer youth job applications now open in Niagara County
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Employment and Training is now accepting applications for their summer youth employment program. Participants in this year’s program will have the opportunity to work in various career industries and earn $14.20 per hour. To apply, you must be:. a Niagara County resident.
WKBW-TV
University at Buffalo proposes a five-year Broad-Based Fee rate increase
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has announced the proposal of a five-year Broad-Based Fee rate increase plan in an email to students. "Broad-based fee increases are to be used to fund state-mandated costs (collective bargaining, negotiated contractual increases, and minimum wage increases), as well as for access to vital scholarly information resources and technology that support the learning and research needs of UB students."
WKBW-TV
Buffalo 'snow angel' receives surprise thank you
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The December blizzard, which is blamed for the deaths of nearly four dozen people, also brought out the best in a number of Western New Yorkers, including one Buffalo family, that opened their doors to a man living with disabilities. The man, whose name is...
WKBW-TV
Greenlight Networks internet services to be available in City of North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Greenlight Networks announced it is bringing its fiber optic internet network to the City of North Tonawanda with services available as soon as August 2023. Greenlight said it will invest around $12.5 million in network and infrastructure build-outs. It will focus on the Spaulding,...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Common Council approves emergency manager, fleet director positions as city releases blizzard report
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday the Buffalo Common Council met and approved two new positions, emergency manager and fleet director, in response to the blizzard and other difficult events over the last year. In early January, Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski called for an inquiry into the city's...
WKBW-TV
High Wind WATCH Elevated to WARNING for Most of WNY Thursday Eve-Friday Morning
High Wind WATCH elevated to WARNING for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 7pm Thursday through 7am Friday. SW winds may gust to 60 miles per hour. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some scattered power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult in high profile vehicles during this time.
WKBW-TV
Breezy With Slow Clearing Tonight, and Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
HIGH WIND WATCH 7pm Thursday-7AM Friday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Chautauqua counties. SW winds 30-40mph will gust to near 60mph at times. EVENING: Breezy. Slow clearing. Spot rain/wet snow showers. Low: 32. WEDNESDAY. MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s. AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s. THURSDAY. MORNING: Freezing rain and rain,...
WKBW-TV
Rain and milder temperatures for your Thursday, with strong winds overnight.
High Wind Warning from 7pm today to 7am Friday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds overnight will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour. High Wind Warning from 10am today through 7am Friday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour.
