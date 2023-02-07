ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Black History Month - Dr. Ezekiel E. Nelson--a local black physician

Today Dr. Torre is telling us about a local black physician, Dr. Ezekiel E. Nelson. Dr. Nelson was born in Louisiana in 1881. He got his doctorial and medical license at Boston University and while doing that work, he saw Buffalo in the summer of 1917. He worked as a dining car worker. Dr. Torre says he loved it so much that after he got his medical degree, he brought his wife and moved here in the 1920’s. Dr. Ezekiel was passionate about helping people. Dr. Torre says while doing his travels in the early 1920’s Dr. Ezekiel E. Nelson met Marcus Garvey and was inspired by the idea of self-help, of growing the economy for black people by using the community as a way to try and build it. After a while of being inspired by those concepts he decided to help found the Buffalo Cooperative Economic Society which ended up being a bastion of support for the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Students learn lesson in accountability and responsibility

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — Students at the Global Charter Concepts High School in Lackawanna got a lesson in accountability. They are learning about journalism and deadlines for their work. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley was invited into their classroom to explore their work. “You're in charge of the...
LACKAWANNA, NY
WKBW-TV

Summer youth job applications now open in Niagara County

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Employment and Training is now accepting applications for their summer youth employment program. Participants in this year’s program will have the opportunity to work in various career industries and earn $14.20 per hour. To apply, you must be:. a Niagara County resident.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

University at Buffalo proposes a five-year Broad-Based Fee rate increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has announced the proposal of a five-year Broad-Based Fee rate increase plan in an email to students. "Broad-based fee increases are to be used to fund state-mandated costs (collective bargaining, negotiated contractual increases, and minimum wage increases), as well as for access to vital scholarly information resources and technology that support the learning and research needs of UB students."
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo 'snow angel' receives surprise thank you

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The December blizzard, which is blamed for the deaths of nearly four dozen people, also brought out the best in a number of Western New Yorkers, including one Buffalo family, that opened their doors to a man living with disabilities. The man, whose name is...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Breezy With Slow Clearing Tonight, and Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

HIGH WIND WATCH 7pm Thursday-7AM Friday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Chautauqua counties. SW winds 30-40mph will gust to near 60mph at times. EVENING: Breezy. Slow clearing. Spot rain/wet snow showers. Low: 32. WEDNESDAY. MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s. AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s. THURSDAY. MORNING: Freezing rain and rain,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy