Discovery+ users won’t experience much of a change during the upcoming combination of Discovery+ and HBO Max platforms. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Discovery+ streaming platform will stay as is at the same subscription cost in an attempt to hold onto the service’s 20 million subscribers. There will then be a separate streaming service, rumored to be called simply “Max,” that will feature all of HBO Max’s programming and most of Discovery+’s catalog including Shark Week programming and shows from the Magnolia Network, though it’s not yet clear what would be left behind. In theory, to truly get access to everything, users may still need subscriptions to both.

1 DAY AGO