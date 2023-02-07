Read full article on original website
The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Discovery+ users won’t experience much of a change during the upcoming combination of Discovery+ and HBO Max platforms. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Discovery+ streaming platform will stay as is at the same subscription cost in an attempt to hold onto the service’s 20 million subscribers. There will then be a separate streaming service, rumored to be called simply “Max,” that will feature all of HBO Max’s programming and most of Discovery+’s catalog including Shark Week programming and shows from the Magnolia Network, though it’s not yet clear what would be left behind. In theory, to truly get access to everything, users may still need subscriptions to both.
Warner Bros. Discovery will be keeping Discovery+ as a standalone streaming offering, as it prepares to launch the yet-to-be-named combined product of Discovery+ and HBO Max, Variety has confirmed. According to a Wednesday report in the Wall Street Journal, “Instead of combining HBO Max and Discovery+ in their entirety, the new platform will feature HBO Max content and most Discovery+ content, with Discovery+ remaining available as a stand-alone option, some of the people said.” An individual with knowledge of the situation tells Variety that WBD’s plan for the upcoming platform that will include both HBO Max and Discovery+ remains “unchanged,” and, additionally,...
Outrage and confusion over a new password-sharing policy at Netflix is dragging on this week, but the news isn't all bad. Following the leak of a since-deleted document detailing the platform's new policy against password sharing, Netflix has assuaged worries that users could be locked out of their accounts as soon as March. Even so, the end of password sharing remains near.Don't like the new policy? Or has the confusion over the fate of your Netflix access turned you off? Fortunately, there are plenty of cheaper options for streaming and watching TV In 2023. Keep reading to find the one that's...
New year, new look! EPIX changed its name to MGM+ earlier this month — but the platform's impressive roster of shows and movies remains. The MGM-owned cable network and streaming service announced in September 2022 that it would take its parent company's moniker after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM that year. "We have felt […]
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including That '90s Show, Night Court and Truth Be Told
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
Now that the dust has settled, audiences can look back and state the case for Daniel Craig being the best James Bond ever. You don’t have to agree, but his five-film stint ensured that he was definitely a worthy part of the conversation, even if Skyfall set a bar that the rest of the actor’s tenure couldn’t possibly hope to match.
A shift from traditional television to streaming is inevitable for ESPN, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a conference call with analysts and investors Feb. 8. The removal of ESPN from linear models could lead to other sports programming doing the same, which could contribute to huge losses for traditional television companies.
In a slight pivot to its streaming strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery expects to keep Discovery+ as a standalone streaming service, even after it launches its combined super-service with HBO Max later this year, a source familiar with the plans tells The Hollywood Reporter. WBD announced the plan to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ last year, arguing that they have complementary content and subscriber bases. The combined service is expected to launch in the spring under a new name.More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Jackson Harper Says He Was "Big Mad" After 'Love Life' Was Pulled From HBO MaxWarner Bros. Discovery Names Rebecca...
An episode of The Simpsons has been removed from Disney‘s streaming platform in Hong Kong. The Financial Times reports that a scene in the second episode of the long-running show’s latest season sees Marge Simpson watch an exercise video that mentions “forced labor camps”. The virtual...
The only constant in life is change, and it seems like this old adage also applies to the constant stream of tweaking, canceling, and merging going on at Warner Bros. Discovery. In the flurry of shifts to their streaming platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery is now expected to keep Discovery+ as its own standalone streaming service. This new plan will not change the company's plan to launch its combined service with HBO Max, which is expected to launch later this year. This new plan was originally reported to The Wall Street Journal and later covered by The Hollywood Reporter.
After seven weeks of notching more than a billion viewing minutes, Wednesday lost just a tad bit of steam for the week of January 9 to January 15, according to Nielsen‘s U.S. streaming charts. The Netflix hit tallied 810M that week, which put it at No. 5 on the chart (down from No. 3 the week before). It should come as no surprise that Ginny & Georgia took the top spot on the list, with another 2.7B viewing minutes in the second week after Season 2 launched on Netflix. Nielsen doesn’t split viewing measurements by season, but according to Netflix’s own...
Warner Bros Discovery has ditched plans for a 100% merger of streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ and will continue offering the latter as a stand-alone product. Insiders confirmed the strategic shift with Deadline after it was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal. The WSJ cited unidentified people familiar with the decision, saying they felt Discovery+ subscribers could balk at paying a higher price for a combined service. HBO Max costs $16 a month, or $10 with ads, compared with $7 and $5 for the respective equivalents of Discovery+. Over the past several months, WBD execs have talked of...
For Disney, a bit of subscriber churn shows up in the numbers. But there’s no looming derailment of the long-term economic model. Provided that the plan to cut content costs and cross-sell blockbusters (and sequels down the line) plays out. To that end, and as noted our Disney earnings...
